Maha Dy CM, Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh’s son meet Gadkari in Nagpur
NAGPUR: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, home minister Dilip Walse Patil and jailed former minister Anil Deshmukh’s son Salil Deshmukh held a closed-door meeting with senior BJP leader and union transport minister Nitin Gadkari for over 40 minutes on Friday evening in Nagpur.
Though Pawar refused to speak with the waiting journalists in front of the Gadkari residence, a close aide to the BJP leader, who preferred anonymity, expectedly termed the meeting a “courtesy” call.
It is learnt that release of Anil Deshmukh from jail in the wake of justice KU Chandiwal Commission report that let him off due “absence of evidence” came up for discussion during the meeting.
It was said that Salil, who is also a Zilla Parishad member, pleaded, along with Pawar and Walse Patil, was of the view that Deshmukh be released forthwith following the committee’s report.
Earlier, while inaugurating a new building of Nagpur Police Commissionerate, Pawar called on the cops in the state to remain impartial and not succumb to any political pressure.
“While carrying out your responsibility with full dedication, forget that someone belongs to the ruling party, opposition or the party in power in Delhi,” Patil said.
He also added, “Police should feel free to carry out their duty and maintain transparency in their work. Some people tried to convert a non-issue into an issue and create tension, thereby exerting unnecessary pressure on the police force. The police in Maharashtra are competent to handle such issues. At a time when youths were facing an unemployment crisis, some people raked up loudspeaker’s issue which was unjust.”
Pawar accompanied by the Maharashtra home minister Wadse-Patil also visited Maoist-hit Gadchiroli during his one-day Vidarbha tour and felicitated jawans of C-60 Battalion which is engaged in thwarting militants in Gadchiroli District. Lauding the working of C-60, an elite anti-Naxalite squad in Gadchiroli, Pawar said, “The government was quick in increasing their allowance as soon as it came and sanctioned a modern state of art multi-speciality hospital on lines of Military Hospital, in Gadchiroli for the police tackling the Maoist menace.”
Pawar also inaugurated a police station in Katejhari in Gadchiroli district, bordering Chhattisgarh on Friday afternoon.
-
Approach road to Sukhdev Thapar’s ancestral home: Martyr’s relatives decry slow pace of land acquisition
Municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with relatives of Sukhdev Thapar at MC's Zone-D office on Friday to discuss the project to provide a direct approach to the ancestral house of the martyr in Naughara Mohalla. A team of MC officials led by assistant town planner Mohan Singh also demarcated the encroachments at the site in the evening amid resistance.
-
Uddhav asks Sena leaders to go on the offensive against MNS, BJP
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asked party spokespersons to go aggressive against Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party when countering the two parties. At a meeting with spokespersons, Thackeray also instructed them to expose the “bogus” Hindutva of Raj Thackeray, who heads the MNS. The chief minister also met Sena MPs at his official residence Varsha. The Sena chief is slated to address a rally in Mumbai on May 14.
-
Bengaluru weather update: April 29 was hottest day of the year, expect rain
Bengaluru witnessed hottest day of the year today with city's maximum temperature touching 35.2 degrees celsius till 1:45 pm. Going by temperature records at various weather stations in and around Bengaluru, Kasturi Nagar WS reported 35.6 degrees celsius and Pride Orchid WS, near Whitefield, recorded 37.3 degrees celsius. For a Heatwave, the max temperature should be at least 4.5 degrees celsius above normal.
-
Buddha Nullah cleaning project: Ludhiana MC chief directs officials to install interceptor lines before monsoons
To expedite works to clean the Buddha Nullah, municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting of the monitoring committee constituted under the project at the MC's Zone D office on Friday. The problems being faced in installation of interceptor lines in Upkar Nagar and nearby areas, difficulty in identifying a location for installation of a pumping station near Gaughat Gurdwara and shifting of electricity lines were discussed.
-
Ludhiana industrialists raise issues of poor roads, overflowing sewage
Avon Cycles Limited hosted a meeting with leading industrialists of the city to discuss major issues being faced by them and ways to resolve them . The meeting was also attended by MLA of Ludhiana south constituency, Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna. Chairman and managing director Onkar Singh Pahwa, joint managing director Rishi Pahwa and executive director Mandeep Pahwa welcomed her on the occasion.
