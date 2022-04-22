Maha govt’s decision of not considering ready reckoner rates for land acquired for expressway quashed
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Wednesday struck down a September 2018 decision of the state government against considering the ready reckoner rates while determining compensation for land acquired for the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway and forcing the landowners to accept the rates at which around 83% of the land was acquired through private negotiations.
A division bench of justices SV Gangapurwala and Vinay Joshi said a circular for the purpose appears to be in consonance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, and Rules but a corrigendum deviated from the provisions of the statute and rules governing the determination of compensation. “Such an executive instruction contrary to the provision of the statute, rules cannot be sustained,” it added while striking down the corrigendum.
The circular said the ready reckoner rates should be taken into consideration while determining the market value of the land to be acquired for a public project. The corrigendum issued with respect to the expressway excluded the ready reckoner rates from the zone of consideration while determining compensation.
Four residents of Washim, whose lands were acquired for the expressway, moved the court challenging the exclusion of the ready reckoner rates from the process of fixing compensation.
Their lawyer, Nikhil Mengade, contended the government cannot apply different criteria for different projects and such policy decision would be violative of the principle of equality enshrined in the Constitution’s Article 14 and also of the 2013 Act.
Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, who appeared for the state government, said 83% of the lands required for the expressway were acquired through private negotiations. He added since a small portion was to be compulsorily acquired, such a decision was taken. Kumbhakoni said in any case, the landowners can challenge the award and the computation of compensation and there was no need for the high court to intervene.
Two held in Karnataka for stealing valuables of foreign tourists in Goa
Goa Police busted an interstate burglary racket and arrested two persons on Thursday. The arrested persons are involved in looting valuables from both Indian people and foreign nationals. They have been identified as Lathif Khan and KS Azeez. Pernem police in Goa said that a number of incidents of house break-in and theft had occurred in the last two months in areas including Ashwem, Morjim, Mandrem and Arambol. Further probe into the matter is underway.
Section 144 imposed in Karnataka's Hubli after stone-pelting
Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Hubli city after a mob pelted stones at the old Hubli police station in which four policemen were injured on Saturday night, the curfew will continue till April 23, the police said. The commissioner further informed that a student who was in judicial custody in connection with a stone-pelting incident has been granted permission by the court to write the exam.
Warring takes charge as Punjab Congress president
Congress MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday formally took charge as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Bharat Bhushan Ashu also assumed charge as working president along with Sidhu. The 44-year-old former minister succeeds Navjot Singh Sidhu, who also reached the venue for the new chief's installation ceremony. Sidhu did not come on the dais. “There should be no personal branding and everyone needs to work for the party,” Ashu added.
Delhi chief secretary takes charge, asks HoDs to set goals, timelines
New Delhi: Naresh Kumar, who took over as the Delhi chief secretary on Thursday, has asked heads of the departments (HoDs) to submit goals and timelines before April 25 for him to monitor them. “All the officers are requested to strictly adhere to the timelines and goals.” The departments have to submit separate details for each category. Officials have also been asked to submit annual work plans with timelines for their annual performance appraisal.
The perfumes, hawker Abdullah says, are from India as well as abroad. He lists the places in a single breath — Kannauj, Assam, Tripura, Nagaland, Mumbai, Turkey, Dubai, Saudi (Arabia), France...”
