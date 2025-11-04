Maha human rights body to investigate police action in Mumbai hostage case

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Monday took cognisance of the death of Rohit Aarrya, 50, who was shot dead by the police after holding 17 children hostage at a studio in Powai on October 30. iMumbai, India - October 30, 2025: Rohit Arya, the man accused of taking 17 children hostage in Mumbai's Powai area on Thursday, has died after being injured in an exchange of gunfire with police in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 30, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

In proceedings dated October 31, justice A M Badar, the chairperson of the commission, noted that the police had registered an accidental death case in the incident. He also noted that the inquest panchnama showed there was a bullet injury mark on the right side of Aarrya’s chest, apart from other injuries.

“As the death of Rohit Arya occurred in police action, the matter needs to be inquired by the Investigation Wing of this Commission…(sic),” the MSHRC order, issued on Monday, stated.

The commission has issued a notice to the additional chief secretary of the Maharashtra home department, and sought reports from the Mumbai police commissioner and the district magistrate. They have been asked to submit all documents related to the inquiry into the accidental death report registered at the Powai police station.

They were also asked to furnish the post-mortem examination report, the final cause-of-death certificate, the magisterial inquiry report, the ballistics report and other relevant documents. These are to be submitted by January 8, 2026, when the matter will next be heard by justice Badar and commission member Sanjay Kumar.

The MSHRC further directed the police commissioner to notify Aarrya’s wife, Anjali Aarrya, about the proceedings and the next hearing date. It also asked the commission’s registry to issue a notice to Aarrya’s next of kin about the proceedings before the commission.

In addition, the police commissioner has been asked to inform the commission whether any other litigation related to Aarrya’s death in police action is pending before any court, tribunal, or commission.

The MSHRC’s investigation wing, headed by inspector general of police Vishwas Pandhare and registrar V P Kedar, will inquire into Aarrya’s death and submit their “comprehensive report with all evidence collected” expeditiously, the order said. The commission also directed the state government to cooperate with its investigation wing and provide the necessary data and evidence.

Aarrya, a filmmaker, had allegedly lured the children to RA Studio in Powai under the pretext of an audition before barricading them inside and threatening to set the place on fire. After hours of negotiations, the police stormed the premises and rescued all hostages unharmed. Aarrya was shot in the chest during the operation and declared dead when taken to a hospital.