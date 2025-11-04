Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Maha human rights body to investigate police action in Mumbai hostage case

    Justice A M Badar, the chairperson of the commission, noted that the inquest panchnama showed there was a bullet injury mark on the right side of Rohit Aarrya’s chest, apart from other injuries

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 4:44 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Monday took cognisance of the death of Rohit Aarrya, 50, who was shot dead by the police after holding 17 children hostage at a studio in Powai on October 30.

    iMumbai, India - October 30, 2025: Rohit Arya, the man accused of taking 17 children hostage in Mumbai's Powai area on Thursday, has died after being injured in an exchange of gunfire with police in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 30, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
    iMumbai, India - October 30, 2025: Rohit Arya, the man accused of taking 17 children hostage in Mumbai's Powai area on Thursday, has died after being injured in an exchange of gunfire with police in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 30, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

    In proceedings dated October 31, justice A M Badar, the chairperson of the commission, noted that the police had registered an accidental death case in the incident. He also noted that the inquest panchnama showed there was a bullet injury mark on the right side of Aarrya’s chest, apart from other injuries.

    “As the death of Rohit Arya occurred in police action, the matter needs to be inquired by the Investigation Wing of this Commission…(sic),” the MSHRC order, issued on Monday, stated.

    The commission has issued a notice to the additional chief secretary of the Maharashtra home department, and sought reports from the Mumbai police commissioner and the district magistrate. They have been asked to submit all documents related to the inquiry into the accidental death report registered at the Powai police station.

    They were also asked to furnish the post-mortem examination report, the final cause-of-death certificate, the magisterial inquiry report, the ballistics report and other relevant documents. These are to be submitted by January 8, 2026, when the matter will next be heard by justice Badar and commission member Sanjay Kumar.

    The MSHRC further directed the police commissioner to notify Aarrya’s wife, Anjali Aarrya, about the proceedings and the next hearing date. It also asked the commission’s registry to issue a notice to Aarrya’s next of kin about the proceedings before the commission.

    In addition, the police commissioner has been asked to inform the commission whether any other litigation related to Aarrya’s death in police action is pending before any court, tribunal, or commission.

    The MSHRC’s investigation wing, headed by inspector general of police Vishwas Pandhare and registrar V P Kedar, will inquire into Aarrya’s death and submit their “comprehensive report with all evidence collected” expeditiously, the order said. The commission also directed the state government to cooperate with its investigation wing and provide the necessary data and evidence.

    Aarrya, a filmmaker, had allegedly lured the children to RA Studio in Powai under the pretext of an audition before barricading them inside and threatening to set the place on fire. After hours of negotiations, the police stormed the premises and rescued all hostages unharmed. Aarrya was shot in the chest during the operation and declared dead when taken to a hospital.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Maha Human Rights Body To Investigate Police Action In Mumbai Hostage Case
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes