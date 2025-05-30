Maha issues draft rules for e-bike taxis

MUMBAI: The state government recently issued draft rules for e-bike taxis, and has sought suggestions and objections from people by June 5. The final rules will be tabled in July. Gurgaon, India- November 30: Because of lack of public transport as an innovative bike-taxi service called baxi was formally launched on Monday in the city by DC TL Satyaparkash. The baxi service is initially being launched with 23 bikes to provide last mile connectivity to commuters, office goers in the city , in Gurgaon, India, on Monday, November 30, 2015. (Photo by Abhinav Saha/HIndustan Times)

The state cabinet adopted the e-bike taxi policy on April 1 to promote green mobility and generate employment for the youth through self-employment. Here are the salient features of the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025:

Speed limit: Below 60 km per hour.

Span of service: Not during heavy rain and storm-like weather conditions.

Note to service providers: Not to allow passengers below 12; and employ responsible drivers verified by police.

The service provider must also keep away drivers who have been convicted in the last seven years for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or have been convicted at any time for any cognizable offence under BNSS, 2023, which includes fraud, sexual offences, use of a motor vehicle to commit a cognizable offence, a crime involving property dispute, theft, acts of violence or terror.

Colour code: The vehicles should be yellow in colour. The driver must wear a helmet, and there should be a separator between the driver and passenger.

Norms for drivers: They must have knowledge of roads, routes and area they are operating in. The driver should be between 20 and 50, “with good moral character and without criminal record”.

At the time of hiring, the service provider must also ensure the drivers are polite and speak to passengers with courtesy.

Police verification: Should be done when drivers are inducted and when their licences are renewed.

Training: Apart from a refresher training in safe driving, the drivers must also be given a course in gender sensitization, passenger etiquette etc by the service provider.

Work hours: Not beyond 8.

Employing women: The licensee must seek to employ women drivers, when feasible. Personal contact number of the driver must not be shared with the passenger. Also, the service provider’s app must provide the facility for female passengers to opt for female drivers.

Details for passengers: Apart from details of the bike taxi, the service provider must also reveal phone numbers of the operator, call centre, complaint redressal helpline, details of the authorized officer for grievance redressal, and the driver’s name, address and mobile number.

Who is allowed to take the service: Passengers should not smoke or drink during the ride, be civil towards the driver, and must not wilfully or negligently damage the bike taxi. Passengers should also not compel the driver to drive the vehicle in contravention of the provisions of the notified speed limits.

GPS tracking: Will help the service provider track the driver and vehicle along with the passenger in real time. Links and feeds can be shared with cops and administrative authorities should the need arise.

Dedicated stops: Specific stands must be marked for pick-ups and drops.

Fares: Are yet to be determined by the state transport authority. However, the licensee shall not charge more than the maximum fare set by the Regional Transport Authority or the State Transport Authority, from time to time. The passenger will be notified about the fare on the app or by the driver before the ride commences.