Maha legislative council passes Lokayukta Bill

NAGPUR: In a significant stride towards bolstering transparency and accountability within the state’s governance, the Maharashtra State Legislative Council on Friday passed the Lokayukta Bill, 2022. It now extends the jurisdiction of the anti-corruption ombudsman to include the chief minister and council of ministers. HT Image

Although the assembly had approved the bill last December, its progression to the upper house was delayed due to scrutiny, prompting its referral to a joint committee. At the time when it was tabled in the council, some legislators had raised objections and the bill was referred to the joint committee.

State minister for education Deepak Kesarkar reintroduced the bill in the upper house after incorporating recommendations from the committee, following which the revised bill received unanimous support during Friday’s session.

Addressing the legislative house, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, emphasised the collaborative efforts in drafting the bill, highlighting the series of joint meetings between a team led by social activist Anna Hazare and government officials. Fadnavis underscored that the Lokayukta Bill incorporates provisions from the Anti-Corruption Act, acting as a deterrent against corruption by encompassing the chief minister and council of ministers under the ombudsman’s jurisdiction.

Fadnavis further outlined the transparent process for appointing the Lokayukta, with a search committee comprising the chief minister, two deputy chief ministers, both leaders of the opposition, speakers of both houses and the chief justice of the Bombay High Court. He noted the incorporation of provisions from the Centre’s Lokayukta Act into the state bill.

In elucidating the operational aspects, Fadnavis clarified that if the Lokayukta receives a complaint against the CM and finds evidence, a preliminary inquiry can be initiated. Subsequently, the Lokayukta would seek the speaker of the Assembly’s permission to prosecute the CM.

Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap emphasised the crucial need for maintaining integrity in the bill, while Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir urged for necessary infrastructure for the Lokayukta. Ahir underscored the ombudsman’s role in setting an example akin to Nyay Mandir.

The Bill also specifies that the Lokayukta will not investigate cases related to internal security or public order against the chief minister. Additionally, any such inquiry deemed to be dismissed by the Lokayukta shall be kept confidential; the records will not be published or made available to anyone.