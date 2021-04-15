Maha lockdown: Can travel by trains only for valid reason

With the lockdown in the state, restrictions are back on public transport, especially local trains, from Wednesday night. Although transport services have not been suspended, but the general public are not allowed to travel by local trains. People working in essential care, travelling for medical purposes and people travelling to and from vaccination centres across the city will be allowed to commute by local trains.

Autorickshaws are allowed to have two passengers only, excluding the driver; taxis are allowed to operate at 50% of vehicle capacity, while BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses are not allowed to ferry anyone standing in the vehicle.

In order to ensure only authorised people travel by local trains, railway authorities will check passengers at entry and exit points. The Central and Western Railway will deploy additional staff, including Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and ticket-checkers, to inspect people on the station premises.

Further, closing of multiple entry and exit points at railway stations is also being considered.

“We will randomly check passengers entering the railway stations. We will study the situation and if the need arises, we will close multiple entry and exit points.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

The number of local train services is also likely to be limited. At present, the railways operate 2,985 local train services, of which 1,685 are operated on the Central Railway and 1,300 are operated on Western Railway. “The decision on limiting the number of local train services has not been taken yet. It will be decided after seeing the number of commuters. We do not want to reduce local trains immediately, as it could later result in overcrowding.” said a senior railway official.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday also announced financial relief of ₹1500 each for registered autorickshaw drivers. “How can one survive on ₹1,500? The condition of autorickshaw drivers is very bad. We had earlier demanded a financial relief of ₹10,000. We will approach the government. If they do not announce additional measures, we will agitate,” said Shashank Rao, leader, Mumbai Autorickshaw Mens Union.