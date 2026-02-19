Maha sets up committee to draft new gymkhana policy

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s revenue department has constituted a committee under the Konkan Divisional Commissioner to formulate a new policy for gymkhanas operating on government land, according to a government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday. The new GR states that gymkhanas situated on leased government land in Mumbai and other districts “should be accessible to the general public”. (HT Archives)

The development follows the state’s July 2025 policy overhaul that revised lease rents and imposed new compliance norms on gymkhanas. Barely seven months later, the state government has decided to revisit the policy.

The new GR states that gymkhanas situated on leased government land in Mumbai and other districts “should be accessible to the general public”. It added that greater ease should be brought into the gymkhanas’ functioning, the government should receive increased revenue from gymkhanas, and greater transparency should be ensured in matters of membership appointments.

The purpose of appointing a new committee is to “make time-appropriate changes in the gymkhana policy and to review the existing policy,” the GR said. The committee will include the collectors of Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban districts, it added.

The decision comes amid mounting scrutiny over how elite clubs occupy prime public land in Mumbai. Over the past year, several gymkhanas have come under the state government’s lens over lease renewals, revised rents and compliance with new operational conditions.

Recent proposals and decisions involving gymkhana land have also sparked protests. Just earlier this month, the proposed handover of the Wilson College gymkhana to a Jain trust drew objections from priests, students and local residents, who questioned the use of land originally meant for educational and community purposes. In another case last year, the Catholic Gymkhana at Marine Drive came under scrutiny over lease and compliance issues.