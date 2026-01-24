Mahad poll violence case: Sena minister’s son Vikas Gogawale surrenders

MUMBAI: Days after a rebuke from the Bombay High Court, the Maharashtra government on Friday informed the court that Vikas Gogawale, son of Shiv Sena MLA and cabinet minister Bharat Gogawale, along with other accused from the Sena faction, have surrendered to the Mahad police in connection with the December 2025 clash during the Mahad Municipal Council elections in Raigad district. Vikas Gogawale, son of cabinet minister Bharat Gogawale.

The state submitted before a single-judge bench of justice Madhav Jamdar, stating that all the accused named in the FIR against the Shiv Sena group have now surrendered.

The incident dates back to December 2, 2025, when prohibitory orders were in force as polling was underway for the Mahad Municipal Council elections. Despite the restrictions, a clash broke out between supporters of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), following which separate FIRs were registered against both groups.

One FIR names Vikas Gogawale, his cousin Mahesh Gogawale and their supporters, while the second FIR names Shreeyansh Jagtap, son of former MLA and NCP leader Manik Jagtap, along with members of his group.

Vikas and Mahesh had earlier approached the high court seeking anticipatory bail, but their pleas were rejected on December 23, with the court observing that the alleged offence pertained to influencing the election process. The two were subsequently reported to be absconding. In contrast, Shreeyansh was granted interim protection from arrest on December 29.

However, during the hearing of Jagtap’s anticipatory bail plea on Friday, the court said it was not inclined to grant him any relief. The bench noted that the interim protection had been granted based on submissions regarding the conduct of the police. Following the court’s observations, Jagtap’s counsel sought to withdraw the application, which was permitted.

The court also directed the police to arrest the accused from the NCP group, observing that the law must apply equally. “The only difference is that Shreeyansh is the son of a former MLA and Vikas is the son of a cabinet minister,” justice Jamdar remarked.

Earlier on January 16, while hearing Jagtap’s anticipatory bail application, advocate Saurabh Ghag told the court that Vikas and Mahesh were very influential, were absconding and had not been arrested yet, although their anticipatory bail pleas had been rejected.

The court said, “How can he (Gogawale) continue to hold the post of a cabinet minister when his son is absconding?” The court was also informed that Bharat Gogawale had reportedly given an interview to a Marathi news channel, in which he had stated that his son, Vikas, was not absconding and was in touch with him.

The court ordered advocate-general Milind Sathe to take instructions from the minister, and if necessary, from the chief minister too, on this issue, or else it would pass an appropriate order.

Sathe sought time from the court so that the “minister could connect with his son and ask him to surrender”, for which the court scheduled the matter for hearing on Friday morning and ordered that the accused must surrender before the hearing.