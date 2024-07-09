Mahanagar Gas hikes prices of CNG and domestic PNG in Mumbai

Mumbai: Just over a month after the Lok Sabha election results were declared, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by ₹1.50/kg and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by ₹1 per standard cubic metre (SCM) in Mumbai and its surrounding areas, effective 12 am Tuesday. HT Image

The price of CNG will go up from ₹73.50/kg to ₹75/kg, and the rate of domestic PNG will increase from ₹47/SCM to ₹48/SCM in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

MGL officials attributed the latest hikes to meeting the increasing demand for CNG and PNG. Owing to a shortfall in domestic gas allocation, MGL is sourcing additional requirements from the market-priced natural gas.

The rate hike will affect around 2.5 million households that receive PNG and over a million CNG-powered vehicle owners. This includes 400,000 auto rickshaws, 500,000 private cars, 2,400 buses, and 70,000 taxis.

On March 6, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the price of CNG was slashed by ₹2.50/kg. PNG prices were reduced by ₹2/SCM on October 2, 2023.

MGL claimed that despite the latest hike, its CNG offers a saving of 50% and 17% compared with petrol and diesel prices, respectively, and its rates for both CNG and PNG remain among the lowest in the country.