Maharashtra: Allow schools to conduct Class 10 and 12 exams, urge principals
City principals have requested the state government to allow schools to conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams at the school level in the backdrop of the Covid-19 outbreak.
The Brihanmumbai Association of Heads of Secondary Schools, in a letter sent to state education minister Varsha Gaikwad and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has requested the government to allow flexibility in the conduct of exams this year.
“We suggest schools be allowed to conduct exams at their levels, either online or offline, as per their convenience. Similarly, we urge the government to not fail any students this year considering that students have not got enough time and practice to study as schools in the city remain shut,” said Prashant Redij, secretary of the association.
The association has also urged the government to allow schools and junior colleges in the city to reopen. “Not all students have access to online learning, hence if we want to avoid the learning losses, it would be best to start schools soon,” states the letter.
Officials from the education department said the decision concerning school reopening and conduct of exams will be taken by the state government in consultation with the board. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the HSC (Class 12) examinations between April 23 to May 29, 2021 and SSC (Class 10) examinations between April 29 to May 31.
