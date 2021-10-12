Maharashtra allows cinema halls, auditoriums to reopen from Oct 22. Details here

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to reopen auditorium and cinema halls from October 22. In 2020, cinema operations came to a halt from mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, only to be restarted for a few months in October and November last year in different parts of the country.

The Maharashtra government's decision on Monday came after the state reported 1,736 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest daily count in nearly 17 months, and 36 fresh fatalities, which took the infection tally to 65,79,608 and the toll to 1,39,578, according to state health department's bulletin.

Check the latest guidelines here:

1. The occupancy of the cinemas/theatres/multiplexes/auditorium shall not be more than 50 per cent of their total seating capacity.

2. Aarogya Setu App showing safe status shall be mandatory for all visitors in cinema halls/theatres or in the alternative visitors can show final Covid vaccination certificate.

3. All staff including those employed at food court/cleaning services must have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine and 14 days must have elapsed since second dose.

4. Staggered show timings for multiplexes to avoid crowding.

5. Digital no-contact payment methods should be used for booking tickers, payment for food and beverages.

6. Proper crowd management in parking lots, thermal screening of visitors, only asymptomatic people will be allowed. Restricted persons in elevators have been advised.

7. Regular Covid-appropriate behaviour including masking, physical distancing, covering of face while coughing/sneezing, regular hand sanitization etc are also enforced.

8. No food and beverages will be allowed inside the screening hall. Purchased packaged food and beverages will be allowed only outside the screening hall.

There are specific SOPs for drama theatres:

1. Only designated people shall be allowed to operate curtain, backstage property etc.

2. It is recommended that the cast and crew should regularly have their medical check-ups.

3. Daily fumigation of the sets and green rooms should be conducted.

4. Strictly no guests allowed at the backstage/green rooms.

5. Regular fumigation of the auditorium will be responsibility of the management.

6. Child artists have to use Aarogya Setu App showing safe status. Their regular checkup has been recommended.