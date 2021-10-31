Maharashtra allows daily tickets for local train travel

Passengers will be able to once again buy daily tickets for single or return journeys in the local trains on the suburban railway network in Mumbai and surrounding cities.

Following the demands from passengers, the Maharashtra government on Sunday permitted the Central and Western Railway to restart issuing of daily tickets on their suburban railway network for all those who are fully vaccinated and have completed the mandatory cooling period of 14 days after vaccination.

The state government had asked the railways to discontinue daily tickets and issue only monthly passes after resumption of the train services following the second wave of Covid-19. Only people working in the essential services were allowed to get daily tickets.

Also Read: Violinist Prabhakar Jog passes away in Pune at 88

“As one time ticketing was allowed on long distance passenger trains before too, this relaxation means that all fully vaccinated residents may travel in local and passenger trains on all routes and through all kinds of tickets that may be issued by railways including daily ticketing. Being fully vaccinated will be the only mandatory condition for issuance of any kind of tickets for travel in trains.” said a statement issued by Aseem Gupta, principal secretary, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation.