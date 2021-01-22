IND USA
mumbai news

Maharashtra announces HSC, SSC examination dates

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the HSC (Class 12) examinations between April 23 and May 29, and the SSC (Class 10) examinations will be between April 29 and May 31.
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:57 AM IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the HSC (Class 12) examinations between April 23 and May 29, and the SSC (Class 10) examinations will be between April 29 and May 31.

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the dates on Thursday. “While the board will try to declare the results of HSC exams by the end of July, results for the SSC exams will be declared by the end of August. Exams will be conducted in accordance with the Covid-19 guidelines as prescribed by the Central and the state government from time to time,” the minister added.

A detailed time table for the exams will be declared soon.

Every year, nearly 1.5 million students appear for the HSC exam, while more than 1.7 million students write their SSC exams in Maharashtra. The board traditionally conducts these exams in February and March every year. This year, they have been pushed further due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown.

Gaikwad said as on January 18, more than 38% students were physically attending school every day. “Since standard operating procedures mandate students to attend every alternate day, the total attendance is nearly 76%,” she added. In all, nearly 96% schools in the state have reopened for Classes 9 to 12. The education department has also granted permission for the reopening of schools for Classes 5 to 8 from January 27.

The state education department has also undertaken a drive to identify out-of-school students and bring them back to schools as several students remain away from education due to the pandemic. The government has also asked parents to reach out to education officials and nodal officers in case there are complaints with respect to fees and other issues with regard to schools.

Practical and oral assessments will be held between April 1 and April 22 and April 9 and April 28 for HSC and SSC respectively.

If students miss out on the exams due to any reason, they can appear during the re-exams, which the board conducts every year after the regular exams.

Examinations for Information and Communication Technology will be conducted online.

NIOS parents move NHRC

Parents of students studying in the National Institute of Open Schooling have appealed to the National Human Rights Commission, demanding the cancellation of Class 10 and 12 exams under the board scheduled to be held next month. Parents said that several students were deciding not to appear for the exam this year as they were worried about the risks involved and also about travelling in the current situation.

Jayant Patil, however, said Sharad Pawar’s word would be the final one on the issue. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Would like to be Maharashtra CM someday: State NCP chief and minister Jayant Patil

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Patil’s statement assumes significance as deputy CM and Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar is believed to be holding the second position in NCP after party chief
HT FILEThe CM meets MPs of both the Houses of the Parliament before the parliamentary sessions to take up issues of the state.
mumbai news

Go beyond party lines, meet PM on Maratha quota, Belgaum issue and GST dues: Maharashtra CM to state MPs

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:40 AM IST
Thackeray said that he has plans to form committees of MPs for better coordination between the state and the Centre
A healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a passenger at Dadar station on Thursday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Wednesday’s active Covid-19 case count was Mumbai’s lowest in 7 months

By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:30 AM IST
As per data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), none of the 24 administrative wards in the city has over 500 active cases
A healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a passenger at Dadar station on Thursday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Tribal tehsil has higher Covid-19 positivity rate than Maharashtra

By Surendra P Gangan
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:25 AM IST
The failure of the administration to monitor and trace the contacts is to blame for the spread of the virus in around 13-14 villages in the district, according to health department officials
A healthcare worker gets the Covid-19 vaccine shot at the BKC vaccination centre on January 16. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra goes past 2 million Covid-19 cases

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The state recorded 2,886 fresh cases, pushing the count to 2,000,878, as it took 132 days to go from 1 million to 2 million infections, quicker than the 187 days for the first million, breached on September 11
Police have warned codial media users not to send money or share account details with people they meet online. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai man duped of 10 lakh by a social media friend

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Cuffe Parade police have booked an unknown person for duping a 60-year-old man of 10
The march is part of the agitation being undertaken under the banner of Samyukt Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) and aims to intensify the farmers’ struggle in the main capital cities across all states. (AP)
mumbai news

Maharashtra farmers to march to Raj Bhavan on Monday, will be joined by Sharad Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray, Balasaheb Thorat

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Farmers’ outfits in the state will stage protests in Mumbai with a march to Raj Bhavan on Monday, to protest against the farm laws
NCB also seized two pistols and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.18 crore from the accused in the drugs case.
mumbai news

NCB busts private drug lab in Mumbai, two arrested with drug haul, cash

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a drug laboratory at Dongri in south Mumbai and seized 12kg of mephedrone or MD, and arrested two more suspects including a disk jockey (DJ), based on revelations made by notorious drugs dealer Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, a relative of former Mumbai don late Abdul Karim Sher Khan alias Karim Lala
The accused illegally availed input tax credit (ITC) and also passed the same on to other offenders, causing revenue loss to the government. (PTI)
mumbai news

Mumbai businessman held in GST fraud worth 314 crore

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:47 AM IST
The Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) department on Thursday arrested a businessman from Andheri in GST fraud to the tune of 314
The minor had suffered around 27 injuries and had to undergo multiple surgeries. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai auto driver sentenced to life for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:45 AM IST
A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act court on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old autorickshaw driver to life imprisonment for abducting and sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl at Aarey Milk Colony in 2015
A fire at the District General Hospital in Bhandara, Maharashtra, on Saturday, January 09, 2021 led to death of 10 infants. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Bhandara hospital fire: 3 terminated from service, 3 suspended

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Maharashtra government has taken action against seven healthcare workers for negligence of duty in the Bhandara district hospital fire in which 10 newborns died on January 9
Police have not arrested the accused yet, as they are still verifying the woman’s complaint. “We are investigating whether the complaint was because of the property dispute.
mumbai news

Mumbai actor booked for rape of stepmother, theft

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Oshiwara police have booked a 40-year-old television actor for allegedly raping his 58-year-old stepmother and stealing cash and jewellery from her house which she shares with his 78-year-old father
Metro Kanjurmarg car shed site. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

New panel on Mumbai Metro a farce, Maharashtra govt creating false narrative on Aarey, says Fadnavis

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:39 AM IST
In a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, former state chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged on Thursday that the state government is being misled by a few officials on the issue of the car shed for Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz)
BMC office. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Do you know your corporator, citizens ask ahead of Mumbai civic body polls

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Elections (BMC) elections in 2022, a group of alert Mumbaikars going by the name ‘Jaago Mumbaikar’ have initiated a survey to know if you know about your municipal wards and corporators
