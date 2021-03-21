Maharashtra ATS arrests 2 in Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran’s murder case

IND USA
Ten days after his SUV was found laden with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia, Hiran was found dead under mysterious circumstances on March 4.
By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:53 PM IST

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which is probing the suspicious death of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran, has arrested two persons in the early hours of Sunday, said additional director general, ATS, Jaijeet Singh.

55 year old Vinayak Shinde, a convicted constable on parole in Lakhan Bhaiya Encounter case, was arrested along with bookie Naresh Dhare, 31. The ATS has yet not disclosed their roles in Hiran murder case. The two accused will be produced in a court by Sunday afternoon and the ATS is likely to seek their custody.

Ten days after his SUV was found laden with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia, Hiran was found dead under mysterious circumstances on March 4. His body washed up in a creek in Thane district. His mouth was stuffed with handkerchiefs and covered with a scarf, and all his personal belongings, including his ring, chain and wrist watch, were missing from his person.

Three days later, Hiran’s wife, Vimla (43), gave a statement to the Maharashtra ATS team that she was certain Hiran was murdered, and that she suspected Mumbai crime branch assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze hand in it. Her statement revealed that Hiran knew Vaze well, and that he had lent him the Scorpio in question in November. Vaze returned the car on February 5. Vaze is already in custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in placing the SUV near Antilia.

For now, the ATS is probing the Hiran murder case, but as the case is linked with the Mukesh Ambani security scare case, the NIA is expected to take over its investigation.

