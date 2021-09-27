Maharashtra cabinet to hold meeting in Deccan Odyssey train

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, while speaking on World Tourism Day on Monday, said that the state is focusing on the tourism department and added that the state cabinet will hold a meeting in the Deccan Odyssey train. Ahead of the local body polls in the state, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that the three parties — Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress— will ensure that those engaging in “political tourism” won’t get any space.

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, the state’s tourism department organised an event where a slew of initiatives was launched and reiterated. During the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed for the heritage tours of Bombay high court (HC) and the University of Mumbai buildings. The Bombay HC will now be open to tourists on Saturdays and Sundays, while the university building will be open on all Sundays and all public holidays.

In addition, a mobile application and an upgraded website of the tourism department was launched on the occasion. The website will be available in nine languages including international languages French, Spanish, Japanese, besides Indian regional languages. The website will compose information on 350 destinations that are categorized as per themes—beach, forts, hill station, etc.

Pawar, who speaking at an event ‘Tourism for Inclusive Growth’ on the occasion of world tourism day, remarked even the three parties have not decided to enter an alliance for local body polls. “The concept of tourism for inclusive development put forth on the world tourism day is not for the leaders or activists of any political party. Ahead of the upcoming local bodies polls, those engaging in political tourism from one party to another party will not get any opportunities. Chief minister, revenue minister [Balasaheb Thorat] and I will ensure this without any doubt,” said Pawar while speaking at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Thackeray said while the tourism department has been hit hardest by the Covid-19, it has drafted the policies to develop the sector in post-Covid. “It created employment opportunities for many. Unfortunately, the tourism department was neglected before this but now we will focus on it in the future,” said Thackeray. He further said that a meeting of the state cabinet will be held in the Deccan Odyssey train, a special luxury train between Mumbai and Pune, to promote it.

Aaditya Thackeray, state tourism minister, said, “Each district in Maharashtra has its unique characteristics. In the next few years, we will show Maharashtra to the world in the true sense.” He added that post-pandemic, the state will show what Maharashtra truly is, in terms of what it can offer through tourism.