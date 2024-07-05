Maharashtra CET cell releases tentative admission schedule

Mumbai: A day after HT reported that more than 1.1 million students were still waiting for the release of the centralised admission process (CAP) schedule for professional courses in Maharashtra, the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell on Thursday announced a tentative admission schedule for 19 courses. HT Image

These include MCA (July 6), MBA/MMS (July 9), B.E./B.Tech (July 10), B.Ed and M.Ed (July 12), LLB 3 years (July 10) and LLB 5 years (July 8).

As many as 1,133,700 students appeared for 19 different examinations conducted by the state CET cell, out of which the results of 12 have been declared. The CAP schedule is usually released soon after the results are declared. This year, though, the admission process is yet to begin.

The unprecedented delay in releasing the CAP schedule had left several students worried and frustrated, with some private universities already closed for admissions.

After the HT report was published on Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray ordered Yuva Sena leaders to question the CET cell commissioner Dilip Sardesai about the delay. Assistant secretary of Yuva Sena (UBT) Santosh Dhotre and another member, Parshuram Tapase, wrote a letter to Sardesai and requested him to release the schedule as soon as possible.

Sardesai gave Thackeray a written assurance that the schedule would be released at the earliest. Late Thursday evening, the CET cell declared the tentative dates for the CAP. The detailed schedule will be announced soon on the CET cell’s website.