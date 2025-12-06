MUMBAI: Suburban railway services between Navi Mumbai and Uran will be strengthened, with the addition of ten daily services on this route, served by the Central Railway. Maharashtra CM announces 10 new daily rail services to Uran

The additional services will be divided as follows: Four trips between Nerul-Uran-Nerul and six trips between Belapur-Uran-Belapur. They include halts at Targhar and Gavhan stations, both local hubs.

With rapid residential and industrial development on the Uran corridor, the increase in services will bring relief to commuters, who currently rely on road transport in this region.

Another game-changer will be improved access to Targhar station, designed as an important hub in the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) connectivity plan. Targhar, the closest suburban railway station to NMIA, will boast terrace parking, integrated shuttle services, retail spaces and three railway platforms.

The announcement of the ten new railway services was made in a letter from Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who shared it on his social media accounts. “A special gift for Mumbaikars! Thank you, PM Narendra Modi Ji, and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, for initiating additional local train services. Grateful for the approval of stoppages at Targhar and Gavhan,” Fadnavis said in a post on X, and added, “This will significantly benefit commuters and make the daily travel of Mumbaikars much easier.”

A senior official railway said, “The halt at Targhar will boost NMIA’s connectivity as flight operations are expected to begin this month. In the beginning, the line will connect Uran with both Targhar and Gavhan for a limited number of trips a day. This will be increased based on demand.”

The authorities have not said when the new services will be flagged off. The railway Board has written to the Central Railway, saying, “The above changes may be given effect from an early convenient date.”

Targhar station is being built between Belapur and Bamandongri stations, while Gavhan is between Kharkopar and Shemtikhar. According to Central Railway (CR) authorities, work on these new stations is almost complete.

Currently, local trains between Nerul and Uran run at intervals of about an hour during peak hours, and around 90 minutes during non-peak hours. Belapur-Uran services operate on the same schedule. The increase in services will shorten the gap between two consecutive services by an average 15 minutes. Currently, there are 40 train services on the Uran route throughout the day. The new schedule will take the number of services to 50.