CM Shinde to launch ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ scheme

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde will be launching a new initiative namely ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ (government at your doorstep) on Saturday. Under this drive, people are expected to get benefits of all the schemes as well as various documents that are issued by the government under one roof. HT Image

The district administrations have been asked to organise two-day camps in their jurisdictions to ensure success of the initiative. They have been given a target of providing benefits to around 75,000 locals under the campaign.

It will be rolled out at the hands of the chief minister in his home district — Satara in western Maharashtra on Saturday. A statement released by the chief minister’s office (CMO) states that the objective of the campaign is to take the government to the doorstep of the common people so that they can take benefits of various schemes without any hassle.

The preparation for the initiative has been going on for the last one month. To ensure smooth coordination among officials, a dedicated cell has been set up in the chief minister’s office.

“The citizens have to run from pillar to post to get their work done or get benefits of a particular scheme. In many cases, they could not benefit owing to lack of knowledge. The initiative will take care of all these issues,” stated a government resolution issued by Dr Rajgopal Devara, additional chief secretary, planning department on April 13.

The district collectors have been authorised to use funds allotted to various departments such as agriculture, rural development, social justice, tribal development, skill development, school education among others for organising the camps.

“A sum of ₹20 lakh can also be used from development funds for MLAs also known as Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme (MLALAD) and funds for district planning and development committee (DPDC) can also be utilised for this purpose,” said an official from state planning department.

The previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government used to run an initiative called ‘Janata Darbar’ in which the ministers used to meet people once a week and try to resolve their issues on the spot. Even the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government which was in power in 1995-99 had a similar programme — “sarkar Aplya Dari”.

