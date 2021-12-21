Maharashtra constitutes SIT to probe land grab of religious places

After a series of complaints of the land grab of religious places, the Maharashtra government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe these cases, officials said.

The state has also instructed the SIT to lodge complaints against the accused involved in such malpractices.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, cited a land scam in Beed district in central Maharashtra where 300 acres of temple land was allegedly grabbed with the connivance of the local BJP leaders.

“This scan is happening from 2017, hence we have constituted an SIT to probe such matters,” said Malik. “We have received complaints from across the state and an SIT will probe such cases to stop this land grab,” he added.

In the case of Beed, he said that 300 acres of land in seven temples have been grabbed with the active connivance of BJP leaders like Suresh Dhas and Bhimrao Dhonde along with deputy collectors.

He said that the scam pertained to 513 acres of religious land of which 300 acres belonged to the temples while the remaining 215 acres belonged to Maszids.

“The BJP claims to uphold Hindu cause but here we are seeing their leaders grabbing land belonging to the temples of Lord Ram and Lord Vithal. This only exposes their hypocrisy.” “Both BJP leaders like Suresh Dhas and Bhimrao Dhonde are involved in this scam,” alleged Malik.

“We have also written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as it is a classic case of money laundering,” he added.

Suresh Dhas dismissed the allegation as unfortunate and warned of a defamation case against Malik. “I have assets worth ₹4 crore only and am ready to give it entirely to Malik. It is unfortunate that a senior minister like Nawab Malik is indulging in such mudslinging. He has a history of levelling baseless allegations against people. I will answer these allegations by filing a defamation case against him,” said Dhas.

Dhonde’s reaction is awaited.