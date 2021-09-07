Maharashtra Covid-19 surge: Don’t hold gatherings, Uddhav Thackeray requests political parties

In the wake of the slight rise in Covid-19 cases in the past few days across Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday appealed to political parties and organisations to not organise political rallies, meetings and protests to prevent crowds. He also sought to justify restrictions, saying that festivals can be celebrated later, but preventing another surge is important. “The priority is the lives of people,” he said.

“The demands to open up activities have led to the risk of a spread. There will not be any need for curbs if rules and restrictions are properly followed. I am, therefore, appealing to all political parties, including Sena, to follow restrictions. Our priority should be the lives of people. Festivals can be celebrated even next year, if everything is well at home. To protect human lives, everyone should follow health restrictions meticulously. Avoid crowding and public events. Do not encourage political meetings, rallies and even Lord Ganesha would wish so,” Thackeray said in a statement on Monday.

Amid the rise in cases and high growth and positivity rates in some districts, the state authorities have termed Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Solapur, Sangli, Rantagiri and Sindhudurg as districts of concern.

“The growth rate and weekly positivity rate in these districts are too high. Pune has clocked the highest — 6.58% positivity rate — while it’s more than 5% in Ahmednagar. With the Ganesh festival, beginning from Friday, celebrated on a large extent in these districts, there are chances of the third wave initiating or the cases in second wave increasing from these districts. The district administrations need to take utmost care in these districts,” Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary of public health department had said during a presentation on Sunday.

Both Maharashtra and Mumbai has been witnessing a rise in the daily caseload over the past few days. The state and Mumbai recorded fewer Covid-19 patients due to the less number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours, owing to holidays on the weekend. State witnessed 3,626 Covid-19 new cases and 37 deaths. Mumbai recorded 383 new cases and five deaths, taking the toll to 15,998.

The cases dipped on Monday as there were just 145,457 tests done in the past 24 hours. In contrast, Sunday recorded 4,057 new cases as the tests conducted were 193,193. The total active patients in Maharashtra, currently stands at 47,695. Pune tops ctive cases with 12,413 patients, followed by Thane with 7,275 patients and Satara with 6,328 patients.

“I have been repeatedly appealing because the cases are on the rise and challenge is going to intensify in near future. Political parties should play an important role to ensure that the situation does not go out of hands. We have bitter experience of the shortage of oxygen during the second wave on hand. Entire country is standing on the verge of the third wave, which has started showing an indication of its arrival. US and China have been witnessing the third wave. Kerala has been reporting 30,000 patients daily. This is an alarm bell for us and if not taken seriously, we will have to pay a heavy price with respect to lives of the people,” the CM said.

He said that the administration has been asked for the preparations for the third wave, but it would be better if we could avert the wave to avoid the use of it.

In Nagpur, district guardian minister Nitin Raut said that the third wave has begun in the district and the curbs on public activities will be imposed in next 3-4 days. “After containing the spread of the virus for few weeks, the number of positive cases has reached in double digit. We found 10 new patients on Sunday and 13 on Monday. Of the new patients found today, 12 are fully vaccinated people and the 13th patient is a child. This is an indication of the beginning of the third wave and we have no other option, but to go for re-imposing the curbs in rural and urban parts of the districts,” he said.

Raut after holding a review meeting at the divisional commissioner’s office on Monday said, “During third wave, the curbs were imposed little late, following requests by traders and hotel associations. It resulted in the situation going out of hands due to the sudden spurt in the cases. We are speaking to various stakeholders and elected representatives before imposing the curbs. The timing of the hotels, shops will be reduced, besides the curfew on weekends to avoid crowding at public places. It will come into effect in next three-four days.”

Responding to the appeal from the CM, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced to not organise any political event which will lead to the gathering.