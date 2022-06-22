Maharashtra crisis: Attend meeting or face action, Sena tells rebel MLAs
Amidst the ongoing political crisis in the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the party on Wednesday gave an ultimatum to its MLAs asking them to attend an urgent meeting convened by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Varsha, at 5pm today, saying that whoever remains absent at the meeting will be considered to have decided to quit the party voluntarily and the party will take action against them, according to a letter issued by Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu.
The Maharashtra government plunged into crisis on Tuesday after simmering discontent within the Shiv Sena boiled over as urban development minister Eknath Shinde along with the rebel MLAs moved out of the state in a precursor to a possible split in the party and a threat to the survival of the ruling coalition.
The meeting called by the chief minister is aimed at keeping control of the organisation and preparing the ground to take action against the rebel MLAs, said people familiar with the matter. They are apprehensive that the rebellion by Shinde, who has around 40 MLAs with him, will cause Thackeray to lose his hold over the organisation.
“Kindly take note that if you fail to attend the meeting, it would be construed that you are willingly giving up the membership of the party, and resulting action would be taken as per the provisions of the Constitution of India,” said the letter signed by Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu.
Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the party will fight back. “We will continue to fight it out, what’s the worst that can happen, we might lose power in Maharashtra. We can get back in power but the party’s reputation is the most important thing,” Raut said earlier in the day.
Amid the crisis, a cabinet meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was held earlier in the day though one of the ministers and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, who attended the meeting, maintained that no discussion was held regarding the ongoing political crisis in the state during the cabinet meeting. Chief minister Thackeray attended the meeting virtually after testing positive for Covid-19.
-
Can a person with one kidney donate blood? Here's what doctors have to say
Blood donation takes place in three steps: donor registration, medical examination and screening and blood collection/phlebotomy and while the entire process takes approximately an hour, the actual procedure of donating blood takes less than 10 minutes. Maintaining adequate supplies of blood is a constant challenge due to its short shelf life as a specific type of blood is required by many patients but at times, blood centres may have sufficient supplies of one blood type while experiencing a critical shortage of a different type.
-
Parthiv wants 27-year-old star to play ahead of Sanju Samson in Ireland T20Is
After a 2-2 draw against South Africa in the five-match T20I series, the action moves to the United Kingdom where India take on Ireland in a two T20Is. With the series against Proteas perfectly poised for a decider, rain gods showed no mercy on the day of the decider as the final match of the series was washed out. In the T20I series against Ireland, all-rounder Hardik Pandya – who made a brilliant international return in the South Africa series – will be leading India.
-
Maha crisis: Rebel Shinde says 46 MLAs with them, warns ‘numbers will rise’
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to meet state legislators at his residence ‘Varsha’ at 5pm today. Ahead of the meeting, Sena has issued letters to all legislators asking them to attend the meeting without fail. In any other scenario, the legislators will then be considered to have decided to quit the party voluntarily, the letter signed by Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu added.
-
Ex-PAK captain blames Shastri for Kohli's form: 'Had no business coaching India'
A former Pakistan captain reckons the decision to remove Anil Kumble and replace him with Ravi Shastri has backfired, and somehow managed to co-relate Virat Kohli's slump in form to Shastri being appointed as coach.
-
Monkeypox Virus: Symptoms, transmission, whether PCR is helpful in detecting it
Even today, the Covid-19 cases are rising at a rapid rate in India and if the pandemic was not enough to give us jitters for three years straight, the recent cases of monkeypox virus are now creating havoc worldwide. Monkeypox can be termed a viral infection seen in West and Central Africa and currently, many cases have been reported in Europe and other parts of the world.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics