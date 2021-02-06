Maharashtra crosses 400,000 Covid vaccinations

Maharashtra on Friday crossed the landmark of 400,000 vaccinations, of which nearly 97% are healthcare workers (HCWs).

On Friday, the state inoculated 42,609 beneficiaries, of which 33,880 were HCWs and 8,729 were frontline workers (FLWs). The state had targeted 71,456 beneficiaries across 593 centres on Friday, but achieved only 59.62%, the health department data showed. So far, the state has immunised 432,186 beneficiaries, including 418,739 HCWs and 13,447 FLWs. Maharashtra has around 800,000 HCWs and 580,000 FLWs registered in the centralised CoWIN app.

Mumbai saw inoculation of 5,883 beneficiaries, including 5,130 HCWs and 753 FLWs, across 20 centres on Friday. Mumbai achieved 78% of its daily target to inoculate HCWs and 43% of its target to immunise FLWs on Friday. Both the districts in Mumbai – island city and suburban – have inoculated 67,799 beneficiaries so far.

Of the total vaccinated beneficiaries, 4,382 beneficiaries received Covaxin, made by Bharat Biotech, across six centres in the state. The highest numbers are at Amravati (1,151) followed by Nagpur (1109) and Pune (644).

On Friday, Jalna reported 102% turnout with 815 beneficiaries getting the jabs against the targeted 800 across 11 centres in the district. Jalna was the only district to record in excess of its target, followed by Akola (97%), Osmanabad (92%), and Nandurbar (88%). Meanwhile, Latur, Beed and Gadhchiroli districts had a poor show with 30%, 37% and 42% turnout, respectively.

“We are achieving our daily target of 40,000 vaccinations, however, we expect the numbers to go up on the FLWs from next week. Over the last three days, there has been a significant increase in the number of FLWs being inoculated,” a health department official said. On February 3, the first day of vaccination for FLWs, there were 793 beneficiaries, which increased to 3,925 on February 4.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, added 2,628 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 2,038,630. The active cases in the state stood at 33,936. Mumbai added 415 fresh cases to take its tally to 311,019. The active caseload in the city stood at 5,750.

The state added 40 fatalities on Friday to take the death toll to 51,255. Mumbai reported four fatalities on Friday to take the death toll to 11,384. Of the 40 deaths reported in the state, 16 occurred in the previous 48 hours and seven in the last week. The remaining 17 deaths are from the period before last week.