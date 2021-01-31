IND USA
The admission process for the University of Mumbai’s distance learning wing, Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), has been delayed. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra distance education universities see drop in admissions

Lockdown, job losses, staggered admission process, online classes at regular colleges may be reasons, say officials.
By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:03 AM IST

A staggered admission process that has lasted over six months and unemployment due to the economic slowdown over the past 11 months has led to a significant impact on those who want to continue their studies through distance education.

The Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), the distance learning wing of University of Mumbai (MU), recently recorded a drop in admissions for the July session of the 2020-21 academic year. IDOL’s admission process has been delayed, and the University Grants Commission (UGC) finally allowed IDOL to begin the process in October 2020. One reason for the delay was that the summer 2020 exams could only be held in September and October, when they were conducted online across state public universities.

From 67,000 students enrolled in the 2019-20 academic year, the number has come down to 58,500 admissions for the 2020-2021 academic year. “Confusion over the status of summer 2020 examinations followed by delay in conducting admissions for the new academic year together seemed to have discouraged some students from opting for distance education this year,” said an IDOL official.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) received more pre-admission registrations for their July session compared to last year. However, the eventual confirmed admissions were lower — from 543,000 students for the July 2019-20 session, IGNOU has 508,000 students for the July 2020-21 session. Admissions for the January session is currently in process across distance learning universities.

“There has been a slight dip in admissions for the July session this year compared to the July session in the last academic year. While there can’t be one specific reason for this drop, we have received inquiries and emails from interested candidates who have shared that their current financial status is discouraging them from opting for a degree this year,” said a senior official from IGNOU. “We hope the situation changes for good soon,” he added.

Several sectors have been hit by the economic slowdown, leading to job losses as well as loss of regular income. Several education institutes had to introduce the option of fee payment in instalments to their students in order to ensure that students don’t drop out of completing their education due to lack of funds.

“With no job in hand, most youngsters are currently focussed on finding a job first, and not thinking about pursuing education. This could be one reason for the drop in admissions in distance education universities,” said the official from IDOL.

As per information shared by the admissions department of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), 620,000 and 627,000 students enrolled in 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years, respectively. However, for the 2020-21 academic year, the enrolment stands at 572,000.

“Distance education is mostly opted for by those who have a job and wish to continue their undergraduate or postgraduate degree in a way that does not hamper their work schedule. However, the fact that classes across colleges and universities have been online since last year, there’s a good chance that students opted for regular colleges over distance education this time round,” said Prof Ashoke Vibhakar, a faculty member of YCMOU.

School bus owners have been out of business for the past 10 months as the schools were shut in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Out of biz for 10 months, Mumbai school bus owners demand monthly allowance

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Schools bus owners from Mumbai, who have been out of business since the past 10 months as schools are shut in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, have now demanded that the state government grant them a monthly stipend to take care of maintenance costs for the buses.
The commissioner of police, Bipin Kumar Singh, said that with some minor alteration in the model, the thefts could be avoided and they would be conveying the same to the company. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai cops to write to bike makers about flaw that is leading to thefts

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:09 AM IST
The Navi Mumbai police are planning to write to the Royal Enfield Bullet bike manufacturers to alert them about the recent modus operandi of the theft of these two-wheelers
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the chancellor of all universities in the state, had called a video conference meeting of all the vice-chancellors to review annual audit, filling up vacant posts and preparations of the universities for starting physical classes. (HT FILE )
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Vice-chancellors seek Governor’s nod to start physical classes

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:07 AM IST
As all the universities and higher education institutions are ready to start physical classes, but they are unable to do so without permission from the state government, all the vice-chancellors demanded permission from the governor to start physical classes at colleges, stated a release issued by Raj Bhavan on Friday.
The admission process for the University of Mumbai’s distance learning wing, Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), has been delayed. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra distance education universities see drop in admissions

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Lockdown, job losses, staggered admission process, online classes at regular colleges may be reasons, say officials.
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC grants probate of unattested will

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:58 AM IST
The court observed that the testamentary court cannot allow the wishes of a deceased to be defeated or thwarted due to some technicality.
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

List steps to identify Group-A, B posts for those with disability, Bombay HC asks state

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The court also directed that the affidavit shall set out what exercise has been carried out and proposed to be carried out, including the data and statistics that has been collated so far to identify the posts and the outer limit within which the exercise would be completed.
NCP chief and Union agricultural minister Sharad Pawar attended an all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

New farm laws will affect MSP, APMC system: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Pawar, who participated in a virtual all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Budget session of parliament, said he was concerned about the amended Essential Commodities Act.
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said there was no evidence against his son Neil Kirit Somaiya. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya’s son questioned in extortion case

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Neil Kirit Somaiya, son of former Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya, was questioned by the Mumbai Police on Saturday in connection with an extortion case filed in January 2020. He has not been named as an accused in the case.
Social activist Anna Hazare has cancelled his proposed fast over farm reforms after an intervention by top BJP leaders. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena asks Anna Hazare to clear his stance on farm laws

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:38 AM IST
The Shiv Sena has taunted noted social activist Anna Hazare’s decision to cancel his proposed fast over farm reforms due to the intervention of top BJP leaders. In response, Hazare took potshots at the Sena and said parties do no matter to him, but country and society do.
Prakash Ambedkar.
mumbai news

RSS insulted tricolour in past, says Prakash Ambedkar; asks President to condemn them

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Following President Ram Nath Kovind’s assertion that the insult to the tricolour was unfortunate, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar has said it was the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which had insulted the tricolour in the past
The new species belongs to the genus Cyrtodactylus commonly known as bent-toed geckos. (Zeeshan Mirza)
mumbai news

Indian researchers discover new gecko species in Arunachal Pradesh

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:41 PM IST
A team of researchers from five institutes across India have discovered a new gecko species in Arunachal Pradesh
Autorickshaws at Bandra station. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

State plans Marathi lessons for non-Maharashtrian auto drivers, hawkers

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:37 PM IST
In a bid to promote Marathi language among non-Maharashtrians in the city, the state government will soon launch an initiative for non- Maharashtrians autorickshaw, taxi drivers, hawkers and labourers in the city to learn Marathi
A beneficiary is vaccinated at Nair Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19: Inoculation of frontline workers in Maharashtra from Monday

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:19 PM IST
After Centre’s directive, the Maharashtra government has decided to begin vaccination of frontline workers from February 1
Jaidutt Kshirsagar.
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Corporators affiliated with NCP in Beed municipal council join Shiv Sena

By Surendra Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:16 PM IST
In a development that may cause unease between ruling partners Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena, four councillors from a local alliance led by NCP in Beed municipal council joined Sena, on Saturday
Chanda Kochhar(PTI photo)
mumbai news

ICICI Bank case: Special court accepts ED's complaint, summons Kochhars

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:19 PM IST
  • While accepting the complaint, the court directed Chanda Kochhar, Videocon group MD Venugopal Dhoot and eight other companies to appear before it on Feb 12.
