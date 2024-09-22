Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra elections post Diwali, model code of conduct from 2nd week of October

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 22, 2024 07:26 AM IST

Maharashtra assembly elections are set for November, post-Diwali, with the model code of conduct starting in October. Election officials visit Mumbai Sept 27-28.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held in November post Diwali, with the model code of conduct to be enforced in the second week of October.

HT Image
HT Image

An election commission delegation headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and two commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will visit Mumbai on September 27-28. They will meet political parties, the state chief electoral officer, chief secretary Sujata Saunik, and other officials, and hold a press conference on September 28.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On