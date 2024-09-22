Maharashtra elections post Diwali, model code of conduct from 2nd week of October

Mumbai: The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held in November post Diwali, with the model code of conduct to be enforced in the second week of October. HT Image

An election commission delegation headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and two commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will visit Mumbai on September 27-28. They will meet political parties, the state chief electoral officer, chief secretary Sujata Saunik, and other officials, and hold a press conference on September 28.