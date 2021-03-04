Maharashtra: Fire safety audits completed in 323 state-run hospitals
Fire safety audits have been completed in 323 healthcare facilties affiliated to the Maharashtra government's public health department, the state Legislative Assembly was informed on Thursday.
As many as 567 hospitals come under the state public health department.
In a written reply to a question raised by BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the public works department is preparing the estimate plan for fire safety for 170 hospitals, of which the plan for 74 is ready.
The process of making funds available through the district planning committees is in progress, he said.
Bhatkalkar had asked about 506 hospitals not having fire-fighting equipment.
To which, Tope in the written reply said fire safety audits of 323 healthcare facilities have been completed, and the fire brigade has been told to complete audits of all hospitals.
At least 10 newborns were killed in a fire at a hospital in Bhandara district in January this year.
Two nurses were booked for culpable homicide, following a probe.
Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh told the House during the question hour that the government is considering a separate facility for leprosy patients.
Deshmukh was responding to a supplementary raised by Pranati Shinde (Congress) to the main question of Ashish Shelar (BJP).
As many as 5,281 leprosy patients were detected by December last year, of which 450 were children, minister of state for health Rajendra Yedravkar said.
A fresh drive to detect leprosy patients had begun from February 8, he said.
BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar said NGOs have been working on leprosy eradication and rehabilitation of the patients for several years, and the government should ensure they get annual grants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Fire safety audits completed in 323 state-run hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra governor accepts state forest minister Sanjay Rathod’s resignation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Found discrepancy in income worth ₹650 cr: I-T dept after Anurag, Taapsee raid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police submit report in court on probe against Kangana Ranaut on posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women were not forced to dance at a hostel: Maharashtra govt probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Board exams in Maha will be held as scheduled: Minister amid surging Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MLAs stage protest outside Maharashtra assembly
- The Opposition claimed that the state government has allotted tenders to contractors in creating Covid-19 infrastructure without proper procedures and hence there are irregularities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jalgaon incident: Maharashtra home minister Deshmukh denies engagement of police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu under I-T scanner: All you need to know about the raids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grandma’s bond with grandchild special, but she can’t replace parents: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu among film personalities raided
- Residence and official premises of Kashyap and Pannu in Versova, Goregaon and Andheri were raided.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maha cops force girls to strip, govt orders probe
- According to media reports, some girls from Ashadeep hostel in Jalgaon complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some girls were forced to strip and dance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra ATS arrests major drug supplier from Himachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delete scene, withdraw movie from viewing platforms: Bombay HC to Telugu filmmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre’s role now important in Maratha quota matter: Ashok Chavan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox