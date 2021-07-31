Maharashtra floods: CM hints at action against encroachments near rivers

After taking stock of the damages in flood-ravaged western Maharashtra and Konkan, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced to rehabilitate residents in flood-prone villages to safer places and also hinted at taking stricter steps to remove the illegal constructions from the floodplains on riverbanks.

CM said that a consensus will be built among the political parties over the plan of rehabilitation and action against the encroachments, as well as measures to avoid such calamities in the future.

Thackeray visited parts of Kolhapur that are flooded for more than a week. He had visited flood-affected Mahad in Raigad and Chiplun in Ratnagiri last week.

While talking about encroachments in the floodplains in the rivers at Sangli and Kolhapur and the recommendations by the expert committees for their removal, CM said that its time for stricter decisions to remove these structures.

He said that the district collectors have been directed to remove them immediately and ensure that new structures do not come up on the blue and red lines of the riverbanks.

Thackeray said that he has asked authorities to compile with the key recommendations made by the Madhav Gadgil and Nandkumar Vadnere committees.

“We will have to take some harsh decisions related to these structures. If we don’t act in time, these crises will keep occurring frequently. Blue and red lines have been demarcated for the riverbanks. If we do not follow them, there was no point in marking them. I have asked the collectors to take action against them [encroachments]. The floods have brought before us a grave reality, and we want the crisis to be turned into an opportunity. We are determined to implement the plan chalked out to avoid any such losses in the future,” CM said at a press conference.

He said that the government has chalked out a plan for the rehabilitation of the people from the vulnerable villages which are prone to the landslides.

“We have been witnessing unprecedented crises in the form of landslides, caving in of roads, flooding. The plan is being prepared for the rehabilitation of these people. We are taking suggestions from the opposition parties to bring them on the same page by keeping politics aside. Once a consensus was built, stringent decisions would not be difficult. I would also urge locals to stand by the government for these steps,” he said.

Meanwhile, energy minister Nitin Raut announced in Sangli said electricity bills will recovered from locals in the flood-affected areas.

“Until the situation does not become normal, consumers in these areas will not be served bills or asked to pay the pending bills. Whether or not to give a complete waiver on the bills is a decision that the state cabinet has to take. We are, however, thinking of discounts in electricity bills to the flood-affected people,” he said.

A week after the floods, 173,000 consumers are still without electricity supply owing to the damages to the power infrastructure. Around 960,000 consumers from 1,942 villages and towns experienced power outage last week. The supply of 787,000 consumers has been restored.

Public works department minister Ashok Chavan said that losses to the roads and bridges belonging to the state government is worth ₹1,800 crore because of the floods.

Thackeray-Fadnavis face to face

Thackeray and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis came face-to-face at Shahuwadi in Kolhapur as both were visiting the affected area at the same time.

“I have told him that he will be invited for a meeting on the issues related to flooding and his suggestions will be incorporated in the plan,” Thackeray said.

However, he did not miss the opportunity to take a jibe at Fadnavis over the relief package and said, “I am not the CM who announces packages for cheap publicity. I am the CM who likes to extend a helping hand to the people in need,” he said.

Fadnavis in his reply said, “Let them call it a package or help, but it should be released soon.”