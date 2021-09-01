Maharashtra government: Onus of fire incidents to be on hospitals

The Maharashtra government has put the onus of fire mishaps on hospitals, both government and private-run facilities. The state has made it mandatory for hospitals to carry out the handling, maintenance and repair works of their internal power system by following standard rules and regulations laid by the Centre.

The government has also made it clear that those flouting the directives will be held responsible for fire incidents in the future. An order to this effect was issued by the state energy department on Tuesday.

The move has been taken in a bid to avoid any fire mishaps in the future and assumes significance as the fires in hospitals at Bhandup, Bhandara and Nagpur at the peak of the pandemic had led to the loss of several lives.

The state government had already directed all the hospitals to conduct fire audits and take corrective measures. Officials said the new notification will be applicable to dedicated Covid-19 facilities as well.

“Considering the fire-related incidents in the past, we have decided to take strict measures that are necessary to save the lives of the people. Hospitals that do not conduct fire audits and take safety measures will be held responsible for mishaps in the future,” state energy minister Dr Nitin Raut said.

“It has been made mandatory for all government and private hospitals to install the infrastructure, handle, maintenance and repair of the internal electrical system following the Code of Practice for Electrical Wiring Installations (CPEWI), Requirements for Electrical Installations in Medical locations (REIML) and Central Electricity Authority (Measures relating to Safety and Electric Supply) (Amendment) Regulations. Hospital administration will be held responsible for loss of life and financial losses owing to fire incidents occurring following short circuits or faults in the electrical system (sic),” stated the order issued on Tuesday.

After the fire incidents at hospitals, the chief electrical inspector of the state conducted inspections of all the hospitals in the state and found that the main causes for such incidents are short circuits and faults in electrical instalments. To avoid such incidents in future and continuous power supply at hospitals, these guidelines have been issued, the order added.

Ten infants had died after a fire broke out at the sick newborn care unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District Hospital on January 9. On March 25, nine Covid-19 patients were killed after a massive fire broke out at Sunrise Hospital, located inside Dreams Mall in Bhandup, while four patients had died after a massive blaze broke out at Well Treat Hospital – that was treating Covid-19 patients – in Nagpur on April 10.