State to bring private kindergartens under NEP framework

Mumbai: With the new academic session beginning in June, the state government is set to bring private kindergartens under the framework of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The move aims to create a common curriculum for children in anganwadis (pre-primary schools run by the state government) and private kindergartens and introduce them to education from pre-primary level. HT Image

To streamline implementation of the policy, the state government has also decided to attach 1,10,000 anganwadis to state-run primary schools. Currently, 43,000 anganwadis are attached to primary schools, but children there are only provided with nutritious food and vaccinations. They will now receive formal education by the anganwadi workers being trained for this purpose. Teachers from primary schools will also be roped in to teach children in anganwadis using a separate course prepared for them.

A senior officer from the State Primary Education Council, said, “The new curriculum will be applicable to children in both anganwadis and private kindergartens.”

The officer further added that private kindergartens will now be governed by the new framework of rules. The curriculum will be given to primary schools of government or local bodies in the state. No new academic pre-primary classes have been added as part of the policy.

Meanwhile, an action team has been formed under the chairmanship of the director of Maharashtra State Education and Training Council, department of education, to train the teachers. The team recently held a meeting in the presence of Ranjitsinh Deval, secretary, school education department, and Kailas Pagare, project director.

“The move is expected to improve the quality of early education and help bridge the gap between anganwadis and primary schools. By providing formal education to children in anganwadis and kindergartens, the initiative aims to lay a strong foundation for their academic and personal growth,” the official added.

Swati Popat Vats, president, Early Childhood Association (ECA), said, “The state government is introducing the NEP in a phased manner. The government will regulate l kindergarten curricula in accordance with the NEP standards. We participated in the discussion on the State Curriculum Framework (SCF), which is being established by each state in accordance with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). All guidelines will be developed in accordance with the NCF.”