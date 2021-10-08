Maharashtra government to provide 1.21 lakh to resident doctors

Thousands of resident doctors across the state had reason to cheer on Friday as the state government via a notification announced they would provide ₹1.21 lakhs for their contribution in the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the ongoing pandemic.

“We have worked round the clock during the pandemic. It has also badly affected our post-graduation specialisation, as for the past 18 months we have been on Covid duty. So, we deserve this grant,” said Dr Dnyaneshwar Dhoble, president of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), Central.

As per the government resolution (GR) passed on October 6, all resident doctors of government and municipal medical colleges, as well as government Ayurveda colleges, will be given ₹1.21 lakh each. This is a one-time incentive that will be given in halves, once in November and the other one in March 2022.

Dr Pranav Jadhav, vice president of Central MARD welcomed the decision of the state government. “We are overwhelmed by the swift response of the state government and Directorate of Medical Education and Research. This is for the first time that a GR has been passed within two days of holding a meeting,” he said.

MARD started a strike on October 2 but called it off on October 4 after holding a meeting with the state chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray. MARD had put forward three primary demands – waiver of academic fees during the pandemic year, non-deduction of the tax deducted at source (TDS) from the stipend and better upkeep of the hostels.

While issuing a media statement on Monday, MARD said that fee waiver was not possible due to technical reasons. However, the state has decided to discuss this issue with experts from the field.