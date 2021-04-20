Maharashtra govt announces SOPs for housing societies with over 5 Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra government on Monday unveiled a series of measures to be adopted by housing societies which have been declared as micro-containment zones (MCZ) due to the presence of five or more Covid-19 positive patients in that building.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) presented by state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte pointed that societies have to interact with disaster management authority (DMA), who will enforce these rules. The rules prohibit doorstep delivery and add that milk, medicines and other essential products through e-commerce sites will be delivered at a common place like lobby or main entrance. It also mandates that private security guards need to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, especially when interacting with delivery executives.

The government has also ordered the closure of gymnasiums, swimming polls and other common areas in society premises. As per the SOP, societies are to restrict movement of residents as well as vehicles and also note down the purpose of people moving out of the MCZ.

The Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association (MSWA) said putting the onus on the society will only create friction among members. “The government does not give any power to the society to penalise the offenders. In such circumstances few violators will spoil the entire harmony of the society,” said Ramesh Prabhu, Chairman, MSWA.