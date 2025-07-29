Maharashtra govt bans its employees from criticising decisions on social media

The Maharashtra government issued a circular asking its employees to refrain from criticising and sharing government documents on social media without prior approval. The circular stated that the government employees should use social media very consciously and responsibly. (Representative file photo)

In a circular issued by the state government on Monday, the government also warned employees of disciplinary action if the employee fails to adhere to these guidelines.

While explaining the need to issue guidelines for use of social media for government employees, the government said that it has been observed that social media is being misused by employees violating government service rules and giving adverse comments about government officials or any political event/person.

“Social media is a broad concept and includes social networking sites like Facebook, LinkedIn, microblogging sites like X, video sharing platforms like Instagram, YouTube, instant messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, collaborative tools like Wikis, discussion forums, etc. The ability to send information to any corner of the world, and the ability to reach many people with a single click, have created some dangers such as, sharing confidential information, spreading false and misleading information, and failure to delete information,” the government circular stated.

The guidelines state that the government employees or employees working on contract with government departments should not to criticise the current or recent policies of the state government or any other government in India.

The government employees should use social media very consciously and responsibly, government employees should keep their personal and office social media accounts separate, websites, apps, etc. banned by the central or state government should not be used, it said.

“A person authorised by the government, with the approval of the competent authority, will be able to use only government and authorised media for the publicity of government schemes, initiatives, etc., messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, etc. can be used to coordinate/communicate with the office, posts regarding the efforts made by officers and employees to ensure the success of the government/department schemes/initiatives can be posted on social media without self promotion.” states the circular.

“Except for the profile photo, the use of your official designation, logo, name/address and government property like- vehicles, buildings, etc. should be avoided while uploading photos/videos on personal social media accounts. Offensive, hateful, defamatory and discriminatory content, etc. should not be shared/uploaded/shared. No confidential documents, government and office documents should be shared/uploaded in part or in full without prior approval. Transfer the official account with due procedure after the transfer.” the circular mentioned.

The government has also warned employees of consequences if they failed to follow these guidelines.

“Any employee found violating the above guidelines will be subject to disciplinary action under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Disciplinary and Appeal) Rules, 1979 and other relevant provisions.”