Maharashtra govt dept websites’ landing pages to be in Marathi

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has made it mandatory for the landing page of its departments' websites to be in Marathi, with an option to view it in English, according to officials.

The move, part of the state government’s renewed performance targets for the next 150 days, is aimed at bringing uniformity in government portals, officials said.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis recently reviewed various government departments’ performance targets for the next 150 days. During these meetings, it was found that there is no uniformity in government websites with respect to domain names. While some department websites had the “.gov.in” domain, others didn’t, officials said.

“CM Fadnavis is firm on uniformity and standardisation of government portals, so the state government has directed all departments to develop their websites accordingly,” said an official from the chief minister’s office (CMO). “The opening page of each department’s website should be in Marathi only, but there would be an option to select the English language while seeing the website. The website address will have the ‘.gov.in’ domain, and the homepage will also provide a link to (e-governance portal) Aaple Sirkar.”

Under the new guidelines, all government websites will feature a uniform user interface with the names of the chief minister, deputy chief ministers and governor, along with prominent links for citizen services, the Right to Information (RTI) Act, and department-specific initiatives and services.

A senior official said the decision stemmed from the experience of the state government’s first 100-day performance plan. “Each department had set its own targets, which led to inconsistencies and made it difficult to compare their achievements fairly. For instance, while one department aimed at reforming old laws, another focused only on streamlining operations. This created an imbalance in assessment,” the official said.

The CMO has now insisted on uniform parameters for all departments, so that performance can be objectively compared, the official said. After the standardisation is done, the state government plans to recognise and reward its top-performing departments. The Quality Council of India has been tasked with appointing third-party agencies to assess departmental performance. The three best-performing departments will be felicitated by Fadnavis at an event in Mumbai on October 2.

With inputs from PTI