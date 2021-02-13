IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra govt to seek report from Governor secretariat over aircraft fiasco
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT_PRINT)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT_PRINT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt to seek report from Governor secretariat over aircraft fiasco

  • Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Thursday denied permission to the Governor to use the state’s airplane to travel to Dehradun.
READ FULL STORY
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST

The Maharashtra government will seek a report from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s office over the incident on Thursday when the latter was denied state's aircraft to fly to Uttarakhand. The report will be sought from the secretary to the Governor Santosh Kumar by the state general administration department, chief secretary Sanjay Kumar told Hindustan Times on Friday.

Koshyari had to face an embarrassment on Thursday as he went to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSMIA) and boarded a state's aircraft for travelling to Dehradun but had to deplane and take a commercial flight since the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had not approved the use of state's plane.

After the incident, the CMO on Thursday blamed the Raj Bhavan secretariat saying that latter should have ensured that they had permission to use the aircraft before the governor departed from his official residence. Indicating action against the officials for not informing the Governor about permission updates, the CMO also said that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had already directed the administration to fix the responsibility on the concerned officials for negligence.

Sanjay Kumar said on Friday, “A report will be sought from the Governor's secretary (Santosh Kumar) over the incident. The state aviation department secretary will be directed to seek the report and the state government will take further decisions.”

Also read: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India; no damage reported


On Friday, Thackeray avoided reacting to the controversy and remarked that the government will be developing an airstrip at Palghar so that everyone’s aircraft can land there. He was responding to a question about the incident. Thackeray also chose to use a helipad at Mahalaxmi racecourse instead of the one at Raj Bhavan (Governor house at Malabar Hill) following the aircraft controversy, the officials said.

He was on a visit to Palghar district where he reviewed the development schemes and basic infrastructure. “I want to develop a small airstrip in Palghar so that everyone’s airplane can be landed here in the district,” Thackeray said when asked that the state government has denied the Governor to use its aircraft for flying to Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Thursday denied permission to Koshyari to use the state’s six-seater Cessna Citation XLS aeroplane to travel to Dehradun. This led to a controversy and blame game between the Raj Bhavan secretariat and the state.

According to Raj Bhavan, Koshyari had reached the international airport and even boarded the state’s aircraft but he was told the plane would not take off as the CMO had not approved the travel, so consequently, permission for flying was not sought from the flying authority. The Governor then took a commercial flight to Dehradun.

Ties likely to worsen?

The incident, however, is likely to worsen the already strained relations between Thackeray government and Koshyari. According to senior government officials, Koshyari and Thackeray are not on talking terms beyond customary exchanges for the last many months. Recently, they met at the state’s Republic Day function at Shivaji Park, Dadar, but there was hardly any interaction between them, the officials said.

“He (Uddhav Thackeray) should understand we also have some political compulsions. The Governor told this to Rashmi Thackeray, CM's wife during a brief interaction,” said a senior bureaucrat, requesting anonymity.

Koshyari was referring to the appointment of 12 names as members of the state legislative council (MLC) under his (Governor’s) quota). The state cabinet had made the recommendation to Koshyari to nominate them to the Upper House as per the norms on November 6, last year. However, he is yet to take the decision, which has upset the chief minister and MVA leaders.

The chief minister has not visited Raj Bhavan, official residence cum office of the Governor, for nearly nine months. Last time, he called on Koshyari after being elected as the member of the legislative council on May 18. His wife and son and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray were also present.

Before that, Thackeray had called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan on May 1. The meeting lasted for about 20 minutes. It was held a day after Koshyari wrote to the Election commission of India (ECI) requesting it to hold biennial elections to the nine vacant seats of the state legislative council at the earliest to facilitate Thackeray's election to the Upper House of the state legislature. The biennial elections for the nine vacant seats were postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Later, Thackeray also skipped a meeting called by the Governor to review the Covid-19 pandemic on May 21, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Koshyari attended the 122th IAS induction program at the Lal Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie on Friday. He also met with Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and discussed the ongoing rescue operation following the glacier disaster in Chamoli. The Governor was expected to return in the state government’s aircraft but will be returning to Mumbai in a commercial flight on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra bhagat singh koshyari cm uddhav thackeray
Close
From February 5 to 8, and again from Feb 10-12, no new cases were recorded in Bhiwandi while one case was reported on February 9. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
From February 5 to 8, and again from Feb 10-12, no new cases were recorded in Bhiwandi while one case was reported on February 9. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

With 1 positive case over 7 days, Bhiwandi still cautious

By Sajana Nambiar, Bhiwandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:52 AM IST
With only one Covid-19 positive case recorded over the last seven days in Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), it is no less than a victory against the pandemic for the residents here
READ FULL STORY
Close
A motorist caught flouting traffic rules during the drive in Ulhasnagar. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT)
A motorist caught flouting traffic rules during the drive in Ulhasnagar. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT)
mumbai news

Special drive: Transgenders help cops handle traffic in Ulhasnagar

By Anamika Gharat, Ulhasnagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Motorists flouting traffic rules in Ulhasnagar were in for a surprise when they were stopped not by the regular traffic police but by transgenders
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sacks of waste dumped on the wetlands of Kharghar. (HT Photo)
Sacks of waste dumped on the wetlands of Kharghar. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar residents complain of foul smell from waste dumped on wetlands

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Several residents of Kharghar had to bear a pungent smell on February 9, following the dumping of sacks filled with unidentified powder on the wetlands of Sector 16, behind Vastu Vihar society in Kharghar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Morning walkers along the highway have been witnessing the rising debris of bio-medical waste in the area that is a risk to health. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Morning walkers along the highway have been witnessing the rising debris of bio-medical waste in the area that is a risk to health. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai residents complain of bio-medical waste being dumped on highway

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Panvel residents are upset at the bio-medical waste being dumped along the JNPT-Kalamboli Highway for the past several days with little official action
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation headquarters. (HT PHOTO)
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation headquarters. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Residents demand cemetery to bury dead animals, birds in Kalyan-Dombivli

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Animal lovers in the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli have demanded a cemetery for the burial of dead animals and birds in the city limits
READ FULL STORY
Close
Redevelopment work at Belapur fire station. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Redevelopment work at Belapur fire station. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Two fire stations in Navi Mumbai to be redeveloped

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:18 AM IST
While the building of Belapur fire station will be ready in three months, the construction of the Airoli building will be completed by early 2022, a senior officer said
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai’s Chinese varsity medical students await lifting of curbs

By Shreya Bhandary and Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:16 AM IST
China’s visa curbs on; students hassled as they won’t get degree sans internship; apps not recognised, some miss classes too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered to a beneficiary at Rajawadi Hospital on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered to a beneficiary at Rajawadi Hospital on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body to let pvt hospitals vaccinate their in-house HCWs

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:14 AM IST
The civic body has also conducted audits of 15 of 20 shortlisted private hospitals and a final report is yet to be tabled for approval before granting them permission to conduct the drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Two arrested with two pistols, six live cartridges

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Thursday arrested two people from Goregaon and recovered two pistols, six live cartridges and two magazines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Woman booked for fraudulently obtaining husband’s bank statements

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:09 AM IST
A Khar resident has been booked for allegedly conniving with a local police officer to illegally obtain bank statements of her husband, using a using forged notice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An employee sanitises a classroom of a school in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
An employee sanitises a classroom of a school in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Give Class 10 students more time to submit papers for extra marks, say principals from Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
According to principals, nearly 15% students, who are awaiting their documents, might not get the benefit of the extra marks if the deadline is not extended.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT_PRINT)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT_PRINT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt to seek report from Governor secretariat over aircraft fiasco

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST
  • Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Thursday denied permission to the Governor to use the state’s airplane to travel to Dehradun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at Dadar Terminus on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at Dadar Terminus on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19 vaccination drive sees 50.25% turnout in Maharashtra

By Surendra P Gangan and Mehul Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:54 PM IST
State to give second dose from Monday; Maha sees 3,670 new cases, 36 new deaths, taking tally 2,056,575 and toll to 51,451
READ FULL STORY
Close
Newly appointed president of Maharashtra Congress Pradesh Committee Nana Patole (centre), heads a tractor rally in Marine Drive, on Friday, February 12, 2021. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Newly appointed president of Maharashtra Congress Pradesh Committee Nana Patole (centre), heads a tractor rally in Marine Drive, on Friday, February 12, 2021. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

New Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole vows to take party to the top

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress on Friday accused the Central government of being anti-people and anti-farmer
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Byculla zoo will reopen for public from Monday February 15. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
The Byculla zoo will reopen for public from Monday February 15. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Byculla zoo to get hospital; underwater gallery for reptile enclosures

By Eeshanpriya M S, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan or Byculla zoo will now get it’s very own veterinary hospital for large animals, within the zoo premises, complete with an operation theatre room, incubators, and X-ray rooms
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP