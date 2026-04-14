Maharashtra govt to set up music institute in Asha Bhosle’s name

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday announced plans to establish a premier music institute in honour of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday. The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting, with officials indicating that the institute is likely to come up at Bandra Reclamation, near Hotel Rangsharda. Mumbai, India - April 13, 2026: Family members and friends gather to pay tribute, during the Asha Bhosle's funeral at her residence at Lower parel in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 13, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

In a statement, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the idea had originally come from Bhosle herself. “The government will take this proposal forward. Steps will be taken to bring the institute envisioned by her into reality,” Fadnavis said.

A senior state government official said Bhosle had discussed the proposal with cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar. The process of identifying a suitable land parcel had begun, but Bhosle passed away before it was completed, the official said.

“The institute will be of international standards and will be designed to impart world-class music education to the upcoming talents,” the official added.

This will be the second such institute dedicated to a musical legend in Maharashtra. In January 2022, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government announced an international music college in tribute to Bhosle’s sister, Lata Mangeshkar. She passed away a month later, in February 2022, after being hospitalised with pneumonia following a Covid-19 infection.

In February 2024, the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government approved ₹210.5 crore for the Bharat Ratna Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar International College of Music and Museum. A 7,000-square-metre plot at the University of Mumbai’s Kalina campus was identified for the project. The Mangeshkar family approved the design, and an advisory board was set up to help develop its curriculum.

As a temporary arrangement, the institute began operations from the Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi in January 2023, with three certificate courses. However, the status of the proposed Kalina campus remains unclear.