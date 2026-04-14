‘Modi-ji's friends not affected by prices, workers are’: Rahul Gandhi on Noida protest

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, came out in support of factory workers protesting in Noida, demanding a hike in their salaries, on Tuesday. The Congress MP said what happened in Noida on Monday was the “final cry” of the country’s workers. Rahul Gandhi said that he stands with every worker fighting for their rights in the Noida protests for wage hike. (Reuters/HT)

Protests erupted in Noida as workers demanded a hike in their salaries. Parts of the protest turned violent, with incidents of arson and vandalism, before the situation was brought under control by the UP police.

Rahul, backing the workers' plea, took to X and wrote a long post in their support, also slamming the Modi government for ignoring their demands.

“A worker in Noida earns a monthly salary of ₹12,000; rent costs ₹4,000–7,000. By the time he gets a ₹300 annual raise, the landlord hikes the rent by ₹500 a year,” Rahul wrote.

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He also said a common man is paying ₹5,000 for a gas cylinder today, due to supplu squeeze brought about by the US-Israel war on Iran.

While acknowledging that rising fuel prices are partly due to the war in West Asia and its global impact, he alleged, “Modi ji’s friends remain unaffected.”

“That worker, who is no part of any war, who didn’t craft any policy—he just worked quietly, without complaint. And what does he get for demanding his due? Pressure and oppression,” Rahul wrote.