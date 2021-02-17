Maharashtra: HSC exams from April 23, SSC from April 29; don’t believe rumours, urges board
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the tentative timetable for SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams on Tuesday. While HSC exams will be held between April 23 and May 21, SSC exams are scheduled to take place from April 29 and May 20.
The board has uploaded a tentative schedule on its website www.mahahsscboard.in. Objections to the dates can be sent to the board by February 22.
The board has urged students and parents to not believe in rumours regarding board exams.
“We have declared the tentative timetable to help students prepare well for the exams. A final timetable will be sent to the schools soon,” said the board in a release.
Nearly 15 lakh students appear for the HSC exam, while more than 17 lakh students write their SSC exams in Maharashtra every year. While the board conducts these exams in February and March every year, they have been pushed further this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown.
