Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state will further strengthen cooperation with Japan's Wakayama province in the fields of technology, manufacturing and services, as part of efforts to deepen bilateral ties. Maharashtra, Japan's Wakayama province look to scale up tech, industry collaboration

Speaking after a meeting with Wakayama Governor Izumi Miyazaki and a Japanese delegation here, Fadnavis said relations between Maharashtra and the prefecture have remained friendly and will be expanded in the coming years through economic and cultural collaboration.

He said Mumbai, as India's financial, commercial and cultural capital, offers strong opportunities for global partnerships.

Maharashtra and Wakayama share a 'sister state' relationship, with a cooperation agreement first signed in 2013 and renewed in 2023, leading to exchanges in tourism, sports, education and culture, the chief minister said.

He also pointed out that efforts have been made with Wakayama's support to attract Japanese tourists to Maharashtra.

Fadnavis recalled his visits to Wakayama and Koyasan, where a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was unveiled at Koyasan University, calling it a symbol of India-Japan friendship.

He noted that sports exchanges between the two regions have also grown, citing Sumo wrestlers visiting Mumbai, training in Pune, and demonstrations held at the Gateway of India.

Such initiatives would help develop sporting talent in both countries, he said.

Remembering late former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Fadnavis said his tenure strengthened India-Japan relations and saw the launch of major projects, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.

He also proposed building a replica of the Bamiyan Buddha statue in Nagpur to mark 25 years since its destruction, saying the initiative would send a global message of peace and symbolise India-Japan friendship.

Governor Miyazaki expressed his intent to renew the cooperation agreement again in 2028 and expand collaboration into new sectors.

He described Wakayama as a "gateway" for Maharashtra in Japan and said cooperation has steadily grown in tourism, culture, sports and industry since the original agreement.

Miyazaki also welcomed the proposal for the Bamiyan Buddha replica in Nagpur and expressed willingness to take the discussions forward.

