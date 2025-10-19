Maharashtra launches drive against child marriage

MUMBAI: Embarrassed by data emerging from her home district, and for the greater good, women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare is putting in place an action plan to root out child marriage in Raigad district, and the rest of the state.

The timing coincides with the traditional wedding season, which starts just after Diwali. Under the plan, local district administrations will leverage the network of Asha and Anganwadi workers to implement a 100-day plan to spread awareness on child marriage and discourage the outlawed practice.

Data emerging from Tatkare’s home district of Raigad last week revealed that this regressive social practice – banned under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 – appears to be on the rise in recent times. In 2023, seven cases were registered with the police; in 2024, there were five cases; and in the first nine months of 2025 till September, 21 cases were registered.

Not only that, data with government hospitals in Raigad district reveals that 237 girls aged below 18 gave birth in 2024; and there were 111 cases until June 2025.

“This data is from government hospitals and the actual number may be much higher as it may not include cases from private hospitals and home deliveries,” said an official from the state women and child development department.

Tatkare has ordered district-level officials to undertake a public awareness campaign and use the Asha and Anganwadi network to track whether girls below the age of 18 are getting married. They will also keep an eye on girls who drop out of school. If a girl hasn’t attended school for three consecutive months, Anganwadi workers will pay a home visit and speak to the family to inquire why the girl had dropped out.

The women and child development department had launched a campaign titled ‘100 Days for a Child Marriage-Free Maharashtra’ on October 11 but it will now amplify its message.

“In Raigad district tribal communities have a significant population and these communities still practice child marriage. A public awareness campaign needs to be launched in the district (Raigad), especially in Alibaug, Karjat, Pen, Sudhagad, Murud, Roha, Panvel, Khalapur and Mangaon tehsils, with a special focus on tribal-dominated and remote areas,” said Tatkare, who hails from Mangaon tehsil.