Maharashtra: List of cities, districts where restrictions have been imposed

Several districts and cities in Maharashtra have been put under lockdown, partial lockdown or curfew as the state government tries to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after a sudden surge of cases in the state, which recorded its highest daily jump in infections since October on Sunday. The state logged 16,620 fresh infections on Sunday crossing the 16,000-mark for the first time since October 1 last year. It had also logged over 15,000 cases for each of the previous two days. The caseload in the state currently stands at 2,314,413 with the number of active cases climbing to 126,213.

The state government, as a result, has been forced to impose either a full lockdown, a partial lockdown or a curfew in several cities, including Nagpur and Pune.

Here is a list of the cities where the government has ordered restrictions:

Nagpur: Nagpur is under a strict week-long city-wide lockdown starting from March 15 until March 21.

Pune: Night curfew has been imposed in the city from 11pm to 6am. No more than 50 people will be allowed at public gatherings like weddings, funerals and other social, political or religious events. All schools will remain closed March 31 while hotels, restaurants and bars have been allowed to stay open until 10pm and home deliveries auntil 11pm. Public parks and gardens have been closed.

Kalyan-Dombivli: Due to a night curfew, shops in the city are only allowed to operate in a 12-hour window from 7am to 7pm and vegetable markets would be allowed to operate with 50% capacity. The shops have been allowed to open on one side of the road on Saturday and on the other side on Sunday.

Wardha: A curfew was imposed in the city from 8am to 8pm on Monday with all shops, apart from those selling essential items, shut during that time. Hotels, restaurants and petrol pumps will also be shut.

Meera Bhayander: Containment zones and hotspots are under lockdown rules until March 31 while other places will be operational as per pre-existing norms. Hotels, bars and restaurants will operate with 50% capacity and all shops selling goods have been asked to close by 11pm.

Nanded: A night curfew has been imposed on Nanded from 7pm to 7am during which time everything, except essential services, will be closed. This curfew will be in effect until March 21. Weddings that are on March 15 will have permission, however, not more than 50 people will be allowed to attend.

Panvel: Night curfew from 11pm to 5pm will be in effect in Panvel until March 22 during which time all educational institutions, including coaching classes, will be closed. Classes for 10 and 12 will only be allowed to continue in view of exams. Weddings, however, will not be allowed.

Dhule: A Janata curfew is in effect in Dhule from March 14 until March 17. The curfew will last 12 hours from 6am to 6pm. Weekly markets in the districts will remain closed until March 31.