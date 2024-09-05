Maharashtra medical colleges face scrutiny over excessive caution money charges

Mumbai: Several private medical colleges in Maharashtra have come under fire for charging students higher caution money than the limit set by the state's Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA). The authority has issued showcause notices to all 22 private colleges across the state for failing to adhere to the prescribed upper limit. Several private medical colleges in Maharashtra have come under fire for charging students higher caution money. Representational Image(Representative image)

On 28 August, the FRA imposed a cap of ₹50,000 on the caution money charged by private medical colleges, including those offering MBBS programmes. This limit encompasses all types of deposits, including those for library, laboratory, hostel, and mess facilities. The cap extends to all courses, including B.Sc. in Nursing, BAMS, BHMS, and other medical science programmes.

Despite this directive, some colleges allegedly continued to charge higher fees. Students have filed complaints against institutions demanding additional fees during admissions for various facilities such as gymkhana, library, laboratory, and hostel mess deposits.

In response to these complaints, the FRA has not only issued showcause notices but also inspected the websites of all colleges, revealing that many listed caution money amounts exceeding the prescribed cap.

Dharmendra Mishra, a member of the FRA, stated, "On receipt of such complaints, the FRA grievance redressal cell has acted against the colleges as per the decision taken by the authority on 28 August, wherein clear directions were given on this subject. FRA has also issued showcause notices to colleges whose complaints were received today."

Mishra added that after issuing the notices, some institutions claimed they were not forcing students to pay extra fees during the admission process.

Appealing to parents and students, Mishra said, “I request every stakeholder that if they are demanded any extra fees other than tuition, development fees, and ₹50,000 caution money, they should approach FRA for such grievances. FRA has opened a dedicated email address for stakeholders where they can register their complaints.”