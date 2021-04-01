Maharashtra: MVA’s show of unity at Bal Thackeray memorial event

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the Bal Thackeray Memorial in Shivaji Park, Dadar. In a show of strength, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ministers, including deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat — chief guests at the event — were present. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator and Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Rohit Pawar was also present at the event.

The ₹400-crore memorial will come up on the plot of the erstwhile Mumbai mayor’s bungalow. Executed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), phase one of the project is expected to be completed in 14 months.

As part of the phase one, it will have architecture including a grand six-metre high entrance, administrative block, interpretation block, cafeteria, a pond. As part of the construction, an underground section will be built where a gallery with pictures, quotes, among other things of the Sena supremo’s life will be displayed. Phase one will also include the construction of a parking lot for visitors and focus on the mechanism of rain water harvesting at the memorial.

The second phase will consist of the technological part of the memorial. This will include preparation of digital mapping, films, audio visuals, etc. for the memorial to start its operations. The erstwhile mayor’s bungalow will be untouched and will also house Thackeray’s journey from a cartoonist in a Mumbai-based newspaper to setting up a political outfit and his political journey. Abha Narain Lambha Associates has designed the memorial.

The event also had its share of controversy. The official card of the event did not mention urban development department minister Eknath Shinde’s name. The Sena minister was, however, present at the event. The opposition criticised the Shiv Sena for not extending invitation to leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

“The programme was held in the presence of limited people. Once the [Covid-19] restrictions are lifted, we might have a grand event,” said industries minister Subhash Desai, who is the general secretary of Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Trust. Sena minister Anil Parab said the opposition is trying to create a difference. “All Sena ministers have been invited. No invitations were printed for this event,” he said before the programme.