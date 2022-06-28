Fadnavis seeks floor test during meet with guv, wants Uddhav to prove majority

A delegation of BJP leaders, led by leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, met governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening and asked him to convene a floor test in the House for chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority.

Fadnavis said the Shiv Sena's 39 MLAs have clearly stated that they are not with the government.

Eight Independent MLAs have also reportedly sent an email to the registered email address of the Maharashtra governor demanding an immediate floor test.

The week-old political crisis in the state was triggered by Sena leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion against the ruling coalition of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The rebel camp is currently lodged at hotel in Guwahati, Assam, a BJP-ruled state.

Fadnavis, a former chief minister, said, “The BJP has given a letter to governor apprising him about the situation in the state. Sena's 39 MLAs are away and the CM has lost the confidence. We have requested the governor to ask the CM to prove the confidence in his government. We expect the governor to take a call on our request considering various courts decisions.”

According to some reports, a floor test may be held on Thursday with some of the rebel Sena lawmakers returning to the state from Guwahati on that day.

Fadnavis' visit to the governor house comes soon after he returned from Delhi where he held talks with BJP president JP Nadda about the political developments in Maharashtra. A day ago, the top leadership of the BJP had held a meeting at Fadnavis house.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray made another appeal to the rebels to return to Mumbai and hold talks with him, saying it's not "too late". Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut ratcheted up the rhetoric against the rebels, warning that those who have betrayed the party leadership should not be able to move around freely.

