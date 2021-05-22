Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra records 26,133 fresh Covid-19 cases, 682 deaths take toll to 87,300
An aerial view of Outb E Konkan Makhdoom Ali Mahimi flyover(JJ Flyover) during partial lockdown imposed by the state government in wake of rising coronavirus cases, in Mumbai. (Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
Maharashtra records 26,133 fresh Covid-19 cases, 682 deaths take toll to 87,300

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Mumbai/ New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 08:38 PM IST

Maharashtra’s daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases dipped further on Friday as the state recorded 26,133 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 5,553,225. The state’s death toll due to the pandemic reached 87,300 with 682 fresh fatalities over the last 24 hours.

The state’s daily number of cases dropped by 3,511 cases as the state had recorded 29,644 on Friday. The drop in the number of cases came in the backdrop of 281,585 tests which means 5,916 less people were tested between May 21 and May 22. The state had tested 287,501 people between May 20 and May 21.

Financial hub Mumbai reported 1,283 cases on Saturday as the tally reached 695,483. Mumbai also reported 52 deaths which took its death toll to 14,516.


