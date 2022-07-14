Maharashtra reduces petrol prices by ₹5 per litre, diesel by ₹3 per litre
In a major relief to commuters, the Maharashtra government on Thursday reduced the VAT (Value Added Tax) on fuel prices thereby slashing petrol and diesel price by ₹5 and ₹3 respectively.
Chief minister Eknath Shinde made the announcement after the state cabinet meeting and said the decision will give relief to people from inflation.
After the reduction, petrol will now be sold for ₹111.35 per litre while diesel will be sold for ₹97.28 per litre.
Also Read: Fuel shortage: Situation fast returning to normal, say oil companies
“After reducing the central excise duty on fuel prices, the prime minister had urged all the states to reduce their taxes on petrol and diesel to provide more relief to the people. Though many states had slashed the prices, Maharashtra did not take the decision. Today, we have decided to bring down VAT by ₹5 per litre and ₹3 per litre on petrol and diesel respectively,” the chief minister said.
The decision will also provide relief from inflation because it will help in reducing transport cost of the goods, he added.
Reducing VAT on fuel prices will bring a burden of ₹6,000 crore on the state exchequer. Shinde said they will plan the financial burden in such a way that it will not hamper the development projects.
-
Shapoorji Pallonji targets ₹400 cr from sale of luxury Bengaluru flats
Real estate giant Shapoorji Pallonji has targeted a staggering ₹400 crore in sales from a new residential project in Bengaluru's Jagajeevanram Nagar, news agency PTI reported Thursday. The Mumbai-headquartered company is offering 225 luxury apartments in the heart of the city in a tower named 'Cedar' and, in a statement, said, prices would begin at ₹1.62 crore. According to PTI, 700 apartments in 'Cedar' have already been handed over to buyers.
-
CM Bommai to visit flood-hit areas of Karwar Uttara Kannada, Belagavi next week
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that he will visit the flood-affected areas of Karwar, Uttara Kannada and Belagavi next week. A few changes in the rules for speedy disbursal and compensation for crop loss and damage to houses are being worked out and a proposal for increasing the compensation too is under consideration, Bommai said.
-
Scheduled power cuts in Bengaluru for July 14, 15. See affected areas here
Data uploaded on the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited website specified planned outages proposed for July 14 and 15, i.e. Thursday and Friday this week to carry out repair and maintenance works in Bengaluru. These include large-scale projects like shifting all overhead electricity wires underground, and smaller works like jungle clearing, water supply and dismantling. Most of these works will be carried out between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
-
9 motorbikes gutted in fire in Pune residential building’s parking lot
Nine motorbikes including one electric motorcycle kept in the parking lot of the Ashtavinayak housing society in Chandannagar locality of Pune were gutted in a blaze on Thursday, officials said. The fire broke out at the parking lot of a residential society at about 2:00 am on Thursday. Fire tenders from the Yerwada Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and succeeded in dousing the fire after much effort at about 3:10 am.
-
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hospitalised after testing Covid positive
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin was on Thursday admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 12. “Honourable Chief Minister, Thiru MK Stalin has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for Covid related symptoms,” a medical bulletin from Kauvery hospital said. Governor RN Ravi and opposition leaders of the AIADMK wished Stalin a speedy recovery.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics