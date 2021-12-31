Maharashtra sees huge spike of 8,067 Covid cases, logs 4 new Omicron infections

Maharashtra marked the last day of the year with yet another massive spike in single-day cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 8,067 people tested positive for the virus, according to the state health bulletin data.

Of the fresh cases, Mumbai accounted for 5,428 infections - a surge of 1,757 from Thursday's 3,671. The cumulative tally of the state has climbed to 66,78,821, the health bulletin data showed.

The state also confirmed four fresh cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the overall tally to 454. Of these, a total of 157 patients have already recovered following a negative RT-PCR test report.

There, however, has been a visible dip in the daily fatalities due to the virus as eight patients succumbed to Covid-19 as opposed to the 22 logged on the preceding day. The death toll due to coronavirus in Maharashtra stands at 1,41,526.

Mumbai also reported a fresh death due to coronavirus, after seeing no fatality the previous day, thus taking its toll to 16,376.

The new Omicron cases in Maharashtra has pushed India's tally to 1,342 with the western state remaining the lead contributor, followed by Delhi at 320. Kerala and Karnataka also reported fresh cases of the new strain of Covid-19 during the day with 44 and 23 infections, respectively. Bihar also added a single case to the nationwide tally after detecting its first Omicron case.

The consistent surge in single-day coronavirus cases in Maharashtra amid the Omicron outbreak, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified as a “variant of concern” and termed as highly transmissible, is a sign of concern.

In wake of the Omicron spread at the time of festive weeks of New Year's Eve and New Year's day, the Maharashtra government has announced a slew Covid-19 restrictions. These include ban on gathering of more than five people between 9pm and 6am. Furthermore, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been extended in Mumbai till January 15. Earlier, it was imposed till January 7.

Mumbai Police has banned people from visiting beaches, open grounds, gardens, parks and other public places between 5pm and 5am. A prohibition is also in place on public gatherings for New Year and on parties in any closed or open spaces, including bars, clubs and restaurants till January 7.