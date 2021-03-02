Maharashtra sees slight dip in Covid cases with 6,000 new ones
While battling glitches on the CoWIN app, 4,723 members of the general public received the first shot of the vaccine on Monday. The state also saw the number of new cases of Covid-19 fall to the 6,000 range after hovering above 8,000 for the past five days.
Of the total 27,115 people who were inoculated on Monday, 3,777 were citizens above the age of 60 while 946 were between 45 to 60 years with comorbidities. The remaining beneficiaries were healthcare (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs). The total number of beneficiaries who have received vaccines till now stands at 1,228,211 of which 218,170 are from Mumbai.
Citizens said the process of registering on Co-Win was fraught with difficulty. “I started early morning and registration itself was an issue as it was showing there was a problem on the server. After 30 minutes, I was able to register, but they did not allow me to schedule an appointment,” said Parel resident Srikrishna Joshi, who is 64 years old. Officials admitted to technical glitches and said the app was expected to function properly in coming days.
Maharashtra recorded 6,397 new cases of Covid-19 and 30 deaths, marking a fall from Sunday’s tally of 8,293 new cases and 62 deaths. Mumbai also saw fewer cases with 855 new cases on Monday compared to 1,051 on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, 61,746 tests have conducted compared to 84,794 tests conducted in the previous 24 hours. State surveillance officer Pradeep Awate said, “Since it was Sunday, when less tests are conducted, we had fewer patients. However, the number has stabilised in the last five days.”
After 6,218 new cases last Tuesday, Maharashtra had seen a significant rise in numbers with daily tallies increasing last week on Wednesday (8,807), Thursday (8,702), Friday (8,333) and Saturday (8,623).
The number of active cases stood at 77,618 on Monday, with Pune’s tally at 16,199 active cases followed by Nagpur (10,167 cases). Mumbai and Thane have 8,294 and 8,073 active cases respectively. Amravati, which is under lockdown, has 6,497 active cases. Ravi Rana, an independent legislator from Badnera constituency in Amravati, has asked chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to repeal the lockdown because it only serves to inconvenience locals.
