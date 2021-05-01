Maharashtra: Set up national committee under SC to tackle Covid crisis, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena on Saturday said that the Supreme Court (SC) must immediately form a national-level committee to tackle the Covid-19 management and distribution of vaccines. Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut said that time has come to keep politics aside and handle the second wave that has gripped the country, if not then the “country will be ruled by corpses”.

In the suo moto proceedings on the Covid-19 crisis, SC on Friday had asked the Centre about its plans on implementing a lockdown, oxygen distribution to states, vaccine prices and availability of medicines. Last week, the Apex court took cognisance of the issues related to the oxygen supply, drug supply, and various other government policies and measures concerning the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lauding the “interest” shown by the Apex court on the Covid-19 handling, Raut said, “SC should form a national committee to look into all these issues [of vaccination and Covid-19 management]. There are several states where even the government does not know what is happening. Now, politics should be kept aside… Everybody needs to come together. The country will only survive if we do work that is devoid of politics. If not, then the country will be ruled by corpses.”

“A committee should be immediately formed with the help of the SC, which looks at the requirement of the state, that there is no discrimination, that there is no political interference,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

The Sena chief spokesperson said that there is no “transparency or clarity” over the vaccination drive in the country. He also raised the inadequate supply of doses to Maharashtra. “Maharashtra is still awaiting the stock; CM said in his address, even Karnataka chief minister [BS] Yediyurappa ji has a similar opinion. Other states are also complaining. So, the question arises what is the Centre doing?” He added, “Maharashtra is not getting the vaccine stock it requires. The vaccination centres are shut for the last two-three days.”

According to Raut, the Covid situation has gone out of hand in several states. He added that the Apex court-monitored committee should look at the equal and adequate distribution of drugs, vaccines and medical oxygen. “This is a national calamity and if the Centre is not handling it seriously or if they have lost control, then the Supreme Court should for a national-level committee, which can tackle the issue in conjunction with the central government. From oxygen to vaccination, from Remdesivir to other drugs, from [hospital] beds to other health infrastructure must be given as required.”