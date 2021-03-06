IND USA
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being prepared, at Rajawadi Hospital. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra spent 2,630.03 crore on Covid till Dec 2020: Economic survey

Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state due to the pandemic, has incurred an expenditure worth 2,630
By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:10 AM IST

Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state due to the pandemic, has incurred an expenditure worth 2,630.03 crore till December 2020, according to the economic survey report released on Friday.

The report stated Maharashtra raised funds through the National Health Mission, State Disaster Response Fund, district annual plan and MLALAD funds. The Centre, according to the report, also gave 716.50 crore to the state as part of the Covid-19 preparedness plan.

The state, as of Friday, has 2,055,951 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 52,393 deaths due to the disease.

According to the report, adequate funds were made available to all districts through National Health Mission for Covid-19 prevention and control. The state government has procured ventilators, PPE kits, triple-layer masks, testing kits, oxygen cylinders and other equipment and medicines. The Centre provided testing kits, PPE kits and N95 masks till August 31, 2020. From September, the state has been spending from its funds.

“Expenditure incurred from the National Health Mission was 361.79 crore, from state disaster response funds was 860.92 crore and from district annual plan and MLALAD funds was 690.82 crore upto December 2020,” the report said. “Using the district annual plan fund and MLALAD fund, 533 ventilators, 84,866 infra-red thermometer/oximeter, 1.66 million PPE kits, 13.725 million N95/triple layer mask, 2.53 million Covid testing kits, 23,149 oxygen cylinder kits and other necessary equipment and medicines have been purchased till December 2020,” the report said. Till December 2020, 4,384 ventilators have been sent by the Central government, it added.

The state augmented the health infrastructure since last March, adding a three-tier treatment and care system. In March 2020, 7,722 beds, 3,091 ICU beds and 1,143 ventilators were available in 211 facilities. As per the data of January 15, 2021, the facilities have gone up to 3,552, while ICU beds have reached 17,806, ventilators 7,999. The state had 343,966 isolation beds, 202,062 isolation beds for Covid patients, 141,745 isolation beds for suspected cases, and 59,268 oxygen supported beds.

A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

From September 2020 to February 2021, 1,480 tested positive for Covid-19 at Mumbai airport

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:53 AM IST
In February, CSMIA registered over 80,923 tests in February. Altogether, in six months, over 2,20,000 tests have been conducted at the city airport.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. (HT FILE)
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Raj Thackeray travels without mask to Nashik amid Covid-19 surge

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray travelled without wearing a mask and even asked former Nashik mayor Ashok Murtadak to remove his mask when he came to greet him.
A health worker collects swab sample of a resident. (HT FILE)
A health worker collects swab sample of a resident. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body shuts restaurant after 10 of 35 staff test positive for Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The infected 10 staff members were shifted to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) jumbo facility and high-risk contacts of the positive patients were traced and quarantined in an slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) building in Jogeshwari.
Senior citizens queue up to get vaccinated at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Senior citizens queue up to get vaccinated at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Friday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Phase 3 of vaccination: Mumbai crosses 50,000-mark in 5 days

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:41 AM IST
22,158 citizens got the vaccine on Friday, taking count to 58,104 citizens — 52,777 aged above 60 years and 5,327 aged 45 years and above.
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Panel gets more time to submit report on privilege motions filed against Goswami, Ranaut

By Surendra Gangan, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The Legislative Assembly and Council on Friday extended the time given to the breach of privilege committee to complete the proceedings and submit its report in the breach of privilege motions filed against Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and actress Kangana Ranaut
Oval Maidan. (Hindustan Times)
Oval Maidan. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Cricket academy using Oval Maidan despite ban, claim residents

By Eeshanpriya M S, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:34 AM IST
The Churchgate residents have complained that a sports academy has been continuing its operations at Oval Maidan, despite a letter from the deputy-director of sports, on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) orders, to discontinue all sporting activities on all maidans
While Maharashtra’s economic growth is expected to be -8% (from 5% in 2019-20) this financial year, the agricultural growth assumes significance. (Hindustan Times)
While Maharashtra’s economic growth is expected to be -8% (from 5% in 2019-20) this financial year, the agricultural growth assumes significance. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Maharashtra economic survey: Agriculture sector sees 11.7% growth

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:20 AM IST
While all other sectors faced a massive hit owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, agriculture sector is expected to report a whopping 11
Ajit Pawar.
Ajit Pawar.
mumbai news

Economic survey: Maharashtra slips to third position in FDI investment

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The state slipped to third position in the first six months of this financial year in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow, according to the economic survey report 2020-21
Dy CM Ajit Pawar
Dy CM Ajit Pawar
mumbai news

Maharashtra economic survey: Growth sees a Maha dip amid Covid-19 pandemic

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic that forced months-long lockdown, the state’s growth has slipped in the negative, -8%, in 2020-21, the lowest in history, according to the economic survey report presented in the Assembly by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday
(HT PHOTO)
(HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Housing sector remained under pressure during 2020-21: Maharashtra economic survey

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:07 AM IST
The Economic Survey tabled in the state legislature has revealed that the housing sector remained under pressure in 2020-21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown
Maharashtra had 15,850 ambulances registered in 2019, which went up to 16,770 in 2020. (HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra had 15,850 ambulances registered in 2019, which went up to 16,770 in 2020. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra economic survey: Ambulance registration sees a jump of 25% in Mumbai

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The registration of ambulances has seen a jump of 25
Metro Kanjurmarg car shed site. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Metro Kanjurmarg car shed site. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

15k crore spent on Mumbai Metro-3: Maharashtra Economic survey

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:03 AM IST
While the project is facing maximum hurdles, of the total expenditure incurred by the state government over Metro projects, 70% has been spent on Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz)
This financial year till December 4.332 million children were given polio dose.
This financial year till December 4.332 million children were given polio dose.
mumbai news

Maharashtra economic survey: Covid-19 hits immunisation program for children, pregnant women

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:01 AM IST
The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the regular immunization program such as pulse polio for infants and universal immunization programme being implemented to prevent mortality, morbidity and disability among pregnant women, children and infants from various diseases
CSMIA has adhered to the requirements as laid down by the government regarding the testing of domestic as well as international passengers.(HT Photo)
CSMIA has adhered to the requirements as laid down by the government regarding the testing of domestic as well as international passengers.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Over 200,00 passengers took RT-PCR Covid-19 tests at Mumbai airport in 6 months

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:22 PM IST
According to a statement issued by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the airport authority introduced the RT-PCR test counters at the terminal on September 6 last year.
