Maharashtra spent 2,630.03 crore on Covid till Dec 2020: Economic survey

Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state due to the pandemic, has incurred an expenditure worth ₹2,630.03 crore till December 2020, according to the economic survey report released on Friday.

The report stated Maharashtra raised funds through the National Health Mission, State Disaster Response Fund, district annual plan and MLALAD funds. The Centre, according to the report, also gave ₹716.50 crore to the state as part of the Covid-19 preparedness plan.

The state, as of Friday, has 2,055,951 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 52,393 deaths due to the disease.

According to the report, adequate funds were made available to all districts through National Health Mission for Covid-19 prevention and control. The state government has procured ventilators, PPE kits, triple-layer masks, testing kits, oxygen cylinders and other equipment and medicines. The Centre provided testing kits, PPE kits and N95 masks till August 31, 2020. From September, the state has been spending from its funds.

“Expenditure incurred from the National Health Mission was ₹361.79 crore, from state disaster response funds was ₹860.92 crore and from district annual plan and MLALAD funds was ₹690.82 crore upto December 2020,” the report said. “Using the district annual plan fund and MLALAD fund, 533 ventilators, 84,866 infra-red thermometer/oximeter, 1.66 million PPE kits, 13.725 million N95/triple layer mask, 2.53 million Covid testing kits, 23,149 oxygen cylinder kits and other necessary equipment and medicines have been purchased till December 2020,” the report said. Till December 2020, 4,384 ventilators have been sent by the Central government, it added.

The state augmented the health infrastructure since last March, adding a three-tier treatment and care system. In March 2020, 7,722 beds, 3,091 ICU beds and 1,143 ventilators were available in 211 facilities. As per the data of January 15, 2021, the facilities have gone up to 3,552, while ICU beds have reached 17,806, ventilators 7,999. The state had 343,966 isolation beds, 202,062 isolation beds for Covid patients, 141,745 isolation beds for suspected cases, and 59,268 oxygen supported beds.