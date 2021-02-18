Maharashtra to get new skill development university, 6 centres of excellence
In a bid to increase skilled manpower and increase employment opportunities in the state, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved a proposal to set up its first public skill development university and six centres of excellence (CoE) that would offer degree and post-graduate courses. The government will introduce a bill in this regard in the budget session of the state legislature which will start on March 1.
Maharashtra currently has one private skill development university in Pune, while there are seven other such universities across the country, including three private ones.
According to skill development minister Nawab Malik, currently, the skill development courses are largely limited to diploma courses. He added that the proposed university will provide courses keeping in mind the requirement of the day and the future.
“There will be degree and post-graduate courses offered through the university. Besides that, different colleges will be allowed to offer skill development courses. Courses will be designed keeping in mind the requirement of the industries so that more and more people get trained and get jobs,” said Malik.
“We will also have six CoEs, which will be sub-centres of the university. Campus training and the courses will be conducted at these sub-centres,” he added. The CoE will be set up in each of the six revenue divisions of the state.
“The university will receive annual funding of ₹50 crore from the government for 10 years, following which it will become a self-sustaining university,” Malik said.
Meanwhile, the state is still deliberating where to set up the university. Some of the short-listed locations include Mumbai, Thane and Pune. “We are still discussing where to set up the university; whether to do it in Mumbai, Thane or Pune or around the [Mumbai-Nagpur] Samruddhi Mahamarg. We intend to set it up near a city so that it is easier for faculty and students, and so that they get all the facilities,” Malik said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Congress, BJP gear up for protests across state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Burglars steal ornaments worth ₹2.82 core from Mumbai jewellery shop, take CCTV footage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Actor’s wife, mother-in-law booked for abetting his suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 private hospitals in Mumbai start vaccinating their staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai crosses 700-new Covid-19 case mark after over a month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When will Mumbai-Pune e-way toll collection stop, Bombay HC asks state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Notify mangroves as reserved forest: Maharashtra mangroves cell to JNPT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra parents demand action over school fee issues, stage sit-in at Azad Maidan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai mayor takes local train to work, appeals citizens to wear mask
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to get new skill development university, 6 centres of excellence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body to depute 300 marshals at railway stations for mask check
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20% students need help for mental health issues during IIT-B stint: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 held for destruction of mangroves in Mumbai’s Mahul area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra government clears Metro Neo line in Pimpri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra government clears policy to allow caravan tourism, parks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox