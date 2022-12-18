Maharashtra to have Lokayukta law on lines of Centre's Lokpal: Fadnavis

Maharashtra will have a Lokayukta law on the lines of the Centre's Lokpal law which will also bring chief minister and ministers under its ambit, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the winter session of the state legislature, he said a bill in this regard will be introduced.

The recommendations of a panel led by social activist Anna Hazare have been accepted completely. He said the Lokayukta will be a retired chief justice of the High Court or a Supreme Court (judge).

"The chief minister will be brought under the ambit of Lokayukta and so will the ministers (of the state Cabinet)," Fadnavis added.